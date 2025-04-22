LISTEN LIVE

Bruins prospect Michael DiPietro earns AHL First Team honors

DiPietro, now in his third year in the B’s organization, was the best goalie in the AHL this season.

Ty Anderson
Sep 26, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Michael DiPietro (80) looks for the puck during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn't all bad for the Bruins in the crease this season.

Particularly down on the farm, where Providence Bruins netminder Michael DiPietro officially locked up AHL First All-Star Team honors as the top goaltender in the American Hockey League.

In action for 40 games this past season, DiPietro put up a 26-8-5 record, along with a 2.05 goals against average and .927 save percentage. In addition to these being AHL career bests for the 25-year-old, his aforementioned 2.05 goals against average was third-best among qualifying goaltenders, while his .927 save percentage ranked second. 

DiPietro is officially the first P-Bruins netminder to win AHL First All-Star Team honors since Niklas Svedberg in 2012-13, though Jeremy Swayman captured Second All-Star Team honors in 2021.

DiPietro was also an AHL All-Star during the regular season.

Now in his third season in the B's organization, DiPietro has compiled a 45-17-7 record, along with a .924 save percentage over 71 games with the P-Bruins since coming over to the organization from Vancouver in the 2022 trade that sent Jack Studnicka to the Canucks.

This is just the latest honor for DiPietro ahead of what could be a jump into free agency, with DiPietro in the final year of his contract with the Bruins, and expected to generate significant interest outside of Boston.

That said, the Bruins are interested in trying to find a way to keep DiPietro around, even with Joonas Korpisalo ($3 million per year for another three years) and Swayman (seven years remaining on his contract) locked up.

DiPietro and the P-Bruins begin their 2025 postseason on Wednesday night.

