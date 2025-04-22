LISTEN LIVE

Barth’s 2025 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Running backs

Alex Barth shares his favorite running backs picked by the Felger & Mazz Big Board for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Alex Barth
COLUMBIA, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 19: Jarquez Hunter #27 of the Auburn Tigers leaps over defenders as he carries the ball during the 1st half of the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 19: Jarquez Hunter #27 of the Auburn Tigers leaps over defenders as he carries the ball during the 1st half of the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Week 2 of the Felger & Mazz Big Board began on Monday. As the board starting working its way through skills position players, the first spot up was running backs.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the New England Patriots take a running back in this week's NFL Draft. Head coach Mike Vrabel said the team would "potentially like to" add a "good, young runner" at the NFL Owners Meetings.

This would be a good draft to do so. Even beyond Ashton Jeanty this is projected to be a loaded running back class. That talent is varied with backs of multiple skillsets available throughout the draft.

Who is the Big Board taking from this class? Let's take a look...

Devin Neal, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 23: Running back Devin Neal #4 of the Kansas Jayhawks runs against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Neal has a pretty well-rounded skillset, but doesn't stand out in any one area. He has solid agility and power at 5-foot-11, 213 pounds and can handle the basic responsibilities for a running back in the passing game. However he lacks breakaway speed and probably won't be a big-play threat at the next level. With that he projects best as a spell back who can contribute on all three downs.

Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 23: Running back Jarquez Hunter #27 of the Auburn Tigers looks to run the ball by linebacker Scooby Williams #0 of the Texas A&amp;M Aggies during overtime at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)Michael Chang/Getty Images

Hunter approaches the game like a true power back. He's not afraid of contact, and often initiates it. He can wear down a defense, and picks up hidden yardage by forcing defenders to use all their effort to get him to the ground. While most running backs who play that way weigh 220-plus pounds though, Hunter is doing so at 5-foot-9, 204 pounds. That leads to questions about how well his style will translate at the next level.

Marcus Yarns, Delaware

Delaware running back Marcus Yarns pulls in a pass in the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown strike from Nick Minicucci in the fourth quarter of the Blue Hens' 28-14 win against Albany at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Patriots are looking for more of a true passing-down back (think the 'James White role'), Yarns fits the mold. He's got good quickness and speed, and turned shorter catches into bigger plays for the Hens. His pass blocking will need to improve, as he makes the step up from the FCS level to the NFL. There are also questions about how his size will play in the pros, but he seemed to have bulked up ahead of the Combine (5-foot-11, 193 pounds) and still ran a 4.45-second 40.

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
