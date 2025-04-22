Barth’s 2025 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Running backs

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 19: Jarquez Hunter #27 of the Auburn Tigers leaps over defenders as he carries the ball during the 1st half of the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Week 2 of the Felger & Mazz Big Board began on Monday. As the board starting working its way through skills position players, the first spot up was running backs.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the New England Patriots take a running back in this week's NFL Draft. Head coach Mike Vrabel said the team would "potentially like to" add a "good, young runner" at the NFL Owners Meetings.

This would be a good draft to do so. Even beyond Ashton Jeanty this is projected to be a loaded running back class. That talent is varied with backs of multiple skillsets available throughout the draft.

Who is the Big Board taking from this class? Let's take a look...

Devin Neal, Kansas

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Neal has a pretty well-rounded skillset, but doesn't stand out in any one area. He has solid agility and power at 5-foot-11, 213 pounds and can handle the basic responsibilities for a running back in the passing game. However he lacks breakaway speed and probably won't be a big-play threat at the next level. With that he projects best as a spell back who can contribute on all three downs.

Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Hunter approaches the game like a true power back. He's not afraid of contact, and often initiates it. He can wear down a defense, and picks up hidden yardage by forcing defenders to use all their effort to get him to the ground. While most running backs who play that way weigh 220-plus pounds though, Hunter is doing so at 5-foot-9, 204 pounds. That leads to questions about how well his style will translate at the next level.

Marcus Yarns, Delaware

William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images