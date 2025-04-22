LISTEN LIVE

2025 Patriots pick-by-pick NFL Draft big board and Mock Draft game

Make your own New England Patriots mock draft with this pick-by-pick big board.

Alex Barth
ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 26: A video board displays the text “ON THE CLOCK” for the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

After four long months of offseason talk, NFL Draft week is finally here. We're just over 48 hours away from the Tennessee Titans - and soon after them the New England Patriots - being on the clock.

With multiple mock drafts in the books, let's do something different to close out this pre-draft cycle. It's the return of the 'build your own mock draft' big board.

In one sense, this exercise is to take a look at the top projected players and/or most likely draft picks for the Patriots to be on the board at each of the team's scheduled draft slots. However those who want to play along can take it a step further.

For each slot, take your pick of the players available, and do so all the way down. For an extra challenge don't look ahead and build the draft in its entirety all at once, but do pick-by-pick so you can't plan for players who might or might not be on the board later. If you want to share your draft, share your results on social media at @RealAlexBarth and @985TheSportsHub.

Alright, let's get started with Pick 4...

Round 1, Pick 4

Will Campbell

OT Will Campbell, LSU
DT Mason Graham, Michigan
RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
WR Tet McMillan, Arizona
OT Armand Membou, Missouri
LB Jalon Walker, Georgia
TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are both gone. Who's the pick?

Round 2, Pick 38

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Offensive lineman Donovan Jackson #74 of the Ohio State Buckeyes seen in action during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)Jason Mowry/Getty Images

WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
G/T Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
DE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
DE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

Is this a lot of Ohio State players for one spot? Sure. But they won the National Championship for a reason. This could be the sweet spot for the Patriots to tap into the roster of Mike Vrabel's alma mater.

Round 3, Pick 69

Jaylin NoelTim Warner/Getty Images

TE Harold Fannin, Bowling Green
WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss
RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
OLB Femi Oladejo, UCLA
G Tate Ratledge, Georgia
T Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College

Will the Patriots look to add a skill position player with the first of their two third round picks?

Round 3, Pick 77

South Carolina Gamecocks edge Kyle Kennard (5) reacts as Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) protects the ball during the second half at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

OT Anthony Belton, NC State
OLB Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
G/C Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
DB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State
DT Ty Robinson, Nebraksa
RB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
WR Kyle Williams, Washington State

This is the pick the Patriots got in return for trading Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons last year. Given Judon's lack of production in 2024 it already seems like a good trade for the Patriots - can they make it better by nailing this selection?

Round 4, Pick 106

Sep 7, 2024; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton (14) runs up the sidelines against Northern Colorado at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn ImagesMichael Madrid-Imagn Images

DB Billy Bowman, Oklahoma
RB R.J. Harvey, UCF
WR Tory Horton, Colorado State
TE Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
OT Charles Grant, William & Mary
WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami
DT C.J. West, Indiana

The Patriots will be the fourth team up to start off Day 3 of the draft. At this point a few projected top-100 picks could still fall to them.

Round 5, Pick 144

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 29: JJ Pegues #38 of the Mississippi Rebels reacts after a defensive stop against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Wes Hale/Getty Images)Wes Hale/Getty Images

RB Jaydon Blue, Texas
CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas
TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
LB Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
T/G Chase Lundt, UConn
DT J.J. Pegues, Ole Miss
RB Brashard Smith, SMU

Back on the clock with the first of two fifth-round picks. In reality this pick is in a good spot for the Patriots to use it in a trade-up, but if they end up making it, who should the pick be?

Round 5, Pick 171

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 14: Dont'e Thornton Jr. #1 hauls in a long touchdown pass from Nico Iamaleava #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers and runs away from Nick Cuva #36 of the Kent State Golden Flashes on his way to big gain at Neyland Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

TE Thomas Fidone, Nebraska
DT Cam Jackson, Florida
OLB Jah Joyner, Minnesota
C Drew Kendall, Boston College
LB Cody Simon, Ohio State
CB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky
WR Dont'e Thornton, Tennessee

How will the Patriots maximize the pick they got in return for trading Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys?

Round 7, Pick 220

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Andres Borregales #30 of the Miami Hurricanes kicks what would become the game winning extra point against the California Golden Bears in the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)Eakin Howard/Getty Images

K Andres Borregales, Miami
RB Woody Marks, USC
LB Nick Martin, Oklahoma State
DB Mac McWilliams, UCF
QB Kurtis Rourke, Indiana
G/C Clay Webb, Jacksonville State
WR Ricky White, UNLV

It's a 50-pick gap between the Patriots' picks in the fifth and seventh round. As things wind down, will the Patriots turn their attention to some of their obvious depth needs?

Round 7, Pick 238

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 28: Robbie Ouzts #45 of the Alabama Crimson Tide with a reception against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

QB Max Brosmer, Minnesota
LB Shaun Dolac, Buffalo
CB Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon
FB/TE Robbie Ouzts, Alabama
K Ben Sauls, Pitt
WR Will Sheppard, Colorado
DT Desmond Watson, Florida

Time to close out strong. Who will the Patriots' final pick be in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
