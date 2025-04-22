2025 Patriots pick-by-pick NFL Draft big board and Mock Draft game

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 26: A video board displays the text “ON THE CLOCK” for the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

After four long months of offseason talk, NFL Draft week is finally here. We're just over 48 hours away from the Tennessee Titans - and soon after them the New England Patriots - being on the clock.

With multiple mock drafts in the books, let's do something different to close out this pre-draft cycle. It's the return of the 'build your own mock draft' big board.

In one sense, this exercise is to take a look at the top projected players and/or most likely draft picks for the Patriots to be on the board at each of the team's scheduled draft slots. However those who want to play along can take it a step further.

For each slot, take your pick of the players available, and do so all the way down. For an extra challenge don't look ahead and build the draft in its entirety all at once, but do pick-by-pick so you can't plan for players who might or might not be on the board later. If you want to share your draft, share your results on social media at @RealAlexBarth and @985TheSportsHub.

Alright, let's get started with Pick 4...

Round 1, Pick 4

OT Will Campbell, LSU

DT Mason Graham, Michigan

RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

WR Tet McMillan, Arizona

OT Armand Membou, Missouri

LB Jalon Walker, Georgia

TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are both gone. Who's the pick?

Round 2, Pick 38

Jason Mowry/Getty Images

WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

G/T Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

DE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

DE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

Is this a lot of Ohio State players for one spot? Sure. But they won the National Championship for a reason. This could be the sweet spot for the Patriots to tap into the roster of Mike Vrabel's alma mater.

Round 3, Pick 69

Tim Warner/Getty Images

TE Harold Fannin, Bowling Green

WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss

RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

OLB Femi Oladejo, UCLA

G Tate Ratledge, Georgia

T Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College

Will the Patriots look to add a skill position player with the first of their two third round picks?

Round 3, Pick 77

Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

OT Anthony Belton, NC State

OLB Kyle Kennard, South Carolina

G/C Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

DB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State

DT Ty Robinson, Nebraksa

RB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee

WR Kyle Williams, Washington State

This is the pick the Patriots got in return for trading Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons last year. Given Judon's lack of production in 2024 it already seems like a good trade for the Patriots - can they make it better by nailing this selection?

Round 4, Pick 106

Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

DB Billy Bowman, Oklahoma

RB R.J. Harvey, UCF

WR Tory Horton, Colorado State

TE Terrance Ferguson, Oregon

OT Charles Grant, William & Mary

WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami

DT C.J. West, Indiana

The Patriots will be the fourth team up to start off Day 3 of the draft. At this point a few projected top-100 picks could still fall to them.

Round 5, Pick 144

Wes Hale/Getty Images

RB Jaydon Blue, Texas

CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas

TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

LB Jack Kiser, Notre Dame

T/G Chase Lundt, UConn

DT J.J. Pegues, Ole Miss

RB Brashard Smith, SMU

Back on the clock with the first of two fifth-round picks. In reality this pick is in a good spot for the Patriots to use it in a trade-up, but if they end up making it, who should the pick be?

Round 5, Pick 171

Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

TE Thomas Fidone, Nebraska

DT Cam Jackson, Florida

OLB Jah Joyner, Minnesota

C Drew Kendall, Boston College

LB Cody Simon, Ohio State

CB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky

WR Dont'e Thornton, Tennessee

How will the Patriots maximize the pick they got in return for trading Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys?

Round 7, Pick 220

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

K Andres Borregales, Miami

RB Woody Marks, USC

LB Nick Martin, Oklahoma State

DB Mac McWilliams, UCF

QB Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

G/C Clay Webb, Jacksonville State

WR Ricky White, UNLV

It's a 50-pick gap between the Patriots' picks in the fifth and seventh round. As things wind down, will the Patriots turn their attention to some of their obvious depth needs?

Round 7, Pick 238

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

QB Max Brosmer, Minnesota

LB Shaun Dolac, Buffalo

CB Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon

FB/TE Robbie Ouzts, Alabama

K Ben Sauls, Pitt

WR Will Sheppard, Colorado

DT Desmond Watson, Florida