LISTEN LIVE

Patriots wide receiver reportedly ‘could be deemed expendable’ at draft

A top NFL insider has named a Patriots wideout as a prime candidate to be moved as part of a draft-day trade.

Matt Dolloff
Kayshon Boutte

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 5: Kayshon Boutte #9 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at the Gillette Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots won 23-16.

Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images

If the New England Patriots plan on making a draft day trade involving one of their own players, a prime candidate has emerged to be shipped out.

According to a new league-wide report detailing various draft intel, ESPN's Adam Schefter named Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte on a list of players that "could be deemed expendable" for a trade during draft weekend. That may be surprising on the surface, since Boutte emerged as a weapon that quarterback Drake Maye relied on to make plays down the field in 2024 (39 catches, 542 yards, three touchdowns over the final 12 games).

Schefter noted that Boutte is part of a list of players that are specifically on their rookie contracts. Boutte is under team control for the next two seasons, at base salaries of $1.03 million and $1.145 million in 2025 and 2026 (via Spotrac).

The short money, combined with Boutte's improved production last season, may combine to make him the team's most valuable trade chip -- among players they don't necessarily intend to keep, anyway. This could indicate that Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels have plans for DeMario Douglas (66-621-3 stat line in 2024), who is also in the third year of his four-year rookie deal, and Boutte is not considered part of their future.

It's unlikely Boutte would fetch too much in a trade, and whether it would involve a package for the Patriots to move up or down in the draft order, or acquire more picks. But it's intriguing to know that a player currently on the roster could be on the table for Vrabel to move.

The Patriots pick fourth in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night, with LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell among the most popular picks among reporters and prognosticators.

NEXT: NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Draft Week Is Here

kayshon boutteNew England Patriotsnfl draft
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Andres Borregales #30 of the Miami Hurricanes kicks what would become the game winning extra point against the California Golden Bears in the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
NFLBarth’s 2025 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: SpecialistsAlex Barth
2025 NFL Mock Draft New England Patriots Armand Membou Will Campbell Jalon Walker
NFLNFL Mock Draft 3.0: Draft Week is hereAlex Barth
Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Andrew Mukuba (4) runs across the field in the second quarter against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K RoyalTexas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
NFLBarth’s 2025 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Defensive backsAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect