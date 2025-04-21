LISTEN LIVE

NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Draft Week is here

Kicking off NFL Draft week with our final full-league first-round mock draft of 2025. Who do the Patriots take?

Alex Barth
2025 NFL Mock Draft New England Patriots Armand Membou Will Campbell Jalon Walker

L-R: Missouri OT Armand Membou, LSU OT Will Campbell, Georgia LB Jalon Walker

Photos via USA Today

It's finally here - draft week. The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night, and will run through Saturday afternoon. To begin the week, it's time for our third and final NFL Mock Draft of the year. This one will feed into our final New England Patriots seven-round mock draft, which will be posted later this week.

Usually during the pre-draft process, we do at least one mock draft that explores a scenario where the Patriots trade up or down. This was supposed to be that mock but in putting it together there just wasn't a clear trade-down partner that felt realistic enough to work with. The closest ideas were the Chicago Bears trading up for Ashton Jeanty, or the Carolina Panthers trading up for Tetairoa McMillan.

There's a good chance that's reflective of the Patriots' current situation. As much as they may want to move back the option may simply not be there unless they're willing to sell the pick for well under its value - something that would be a bad precedent to set for this new-look decision-making group.

Instead, it's stick and pick at No. 4. Who's the pick, and what happens after? Let's take a look...

1. Titans: QB Cam Ward, Titans

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 07: Quarterback Cam Ward #1 of the Miami Hurricanes in action against the Florida A&amp;M Rattlers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Ward said Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks are top-4 receivers in the NFL? Yeah, this one can be written in Sharpie at this point.

2. Browns: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Photo Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesMark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Browns GM Andrew Berry was highly complimentary of Hunter this week. If the Browns are really out on a quarterback it's going to be between him and Abdul Carter, and more of the buzz seems to be around Hunter right now.

3. Giants: Abdul Carter, Penn State

Nov 30, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) reacts after sacking Maryland Terrapins quarterback MJ Morris (not pictured) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn ImagesMatthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Giants going on a full quarterback tour suggests they're not sold on Shedeur Sanders. If that's the case, Carter is clear and away the best player left on the board.

4. Patriots: OT Will Campbell, LSU

Will CampbellCredit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

During his pre-draft press conference last week, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel talked about the important of taking a player at a premium position this high in the draft. He also talked about how, ideally, approaching the pick in terms of filling a need and taking the best player available syncs up.

At this point, there's a strong argument to be made that Campbell is the best player left on the board at a premium position in left tackle - which is among the most important positions on the roster and happens to be the Patriots' biggest need. Unable to move back, the Patriots add a player who has the upside to hold down the blindside for a decade or more in New England.

5. DT Mason Graham, Michigan

Mason GrahamSyndication: The Record

A new coach and front office means a new start for the Jaguars. For any team (that already has a QB), the build up should start from the line of scrimmage out. Graham is arguably the best trenches player currently on the board, especially with the Jags appearing to have answers at both tackle positions.

6. Bears (from Raiders): RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

BOISE, ID - SEPTEMBER 28: Running back Ashton Jeanty #2 of the Boise State Broncos runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Washington State Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 45-24. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)Loren Orr/Getty Images

Raiders get:

--10th overall pick
--41st overall pick (2nd round)

Bears get:

--4th overall pick

There’s questions about taking a running back this high, but the Raiders can maximize Jeanty’s value without taking him - by trading the pick. The Bears are the team getting aggressive here, trying to add the best skill position in the draft (besides Travis Hunter as a wide receiver) to help Caleb Williams. In Chicago, Jeanty will be running behind an offensive line that's added players like Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson this offseason.

The Bears are also able to take advantage of having an extra second-round pick (which goes back to the Bryce Young trade), giving them the flexibility to move up. What sweetens the deal for the Patriots is the future 2nd, which should give them an opportunity to move back up next year.

7. Jets: OT Armand Membou, Missouri

offensive lineman Armand MembouDenny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Much of the concern about Membou from a Patriots perspective is that they need a left tackle, and he's only played right tackle. Meanwhile, the Jets' biggest need is right tackle - Membou's natural position.

8. Panthers: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Oct 26, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) catches the ball during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Bryce Young got things going in the second half of last year, but now the kid needs some help. The Panthers add McMillan to a wide receiver room in serious need of a boost.

9. Colts (from Saints): TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Tyler Warren #44 of the Penn State Nittany Lions catches a pass and is tackled by Kamari Ramsey #7 of the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Another team that needs to help their young quarterback, the Colts move up to get Anthony Richardson a very quarterback-friendly tight end in Warren. Even if Richardson doesn't end up being the long-term answer at the position in Indy, Warren will be a great asset for the next quarterback the team brings in.

Saints get:

--14th overall pick
--80th overall pick (3rd round)

Colts get:

--9th overall pick
--248th overall pick (7th round)

10. Raiders (from Bears): WR Matthew Golden, Texas

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 30: Matthew Golden #2 of the Texas Longhorns runs the ball against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies during the second half at Kyle Field on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The Raiders have never been shy of taking a speedy receiver higher than projected. Looking to add juice to their offense alongside Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers, Vegas gets Geno Smith a deep threat by taking Golden in the top 10.

See Pick 6 for trade details.

11. 49ers: EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 02: Mykel Williams #13 and Tykee Smith #23 of the Georgia Bulldogs tackle Roydell Williams #5 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Williams is a bit more on the developmental side as a player, but has significant upside. The 49ers have a history of getting the most out of players along the defensive front, and after losing multiple pass rushers this offseason hope to get Williams going quickly in 2025.

12. Cowboys: CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS - DECEMBER 21: Jahdae Barron #7 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after breaking up a pass during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the Playoff First Round Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)Tim Warner/Getty Images

Cornerback is a major question for the Cowboys. They lost their starting slot corner - Jourdan Lewis in free agency. Meanwhile Trevon Diggs was shut down late last season due to knee issues. Barron can play inside and outside, and that versatility would be a major asset for Dallas.

13. Dolphins: OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesMark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That's right, a third Texas Longhorn in a four pick span. There are some questions about whether Banks will be a tackle or guard at the next level, but the Dolphins have needs at both spots. Bottom line, he's a much-needed upgrade to their offensive line - wherever he ends up playing.

14. Saints (from Colts): CB Will Johnson, Michigan

Sep 14, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson (2) pursues a play on defense against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn ImagesRick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Will Johnson was expected to be in the mix to be a top five pick before an injury cost him most of the 2024 season. This represents a bit of a fall, but the cornerback-needy Saints don't let him go any further.

See Pick 9 for trade details.

15. Falcons: LB Jalon Walker, Georgia

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Jalon Walker #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after making a sack during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Falcons have been chasing a pass rusher for a few years now. They also could use an upgrade at off-ball linebacker. Walker can do both things, and has spoken highly of the organization during the pre-draft process. Atlanta keeps him in-state with this pick.

16. Cardinals: EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 30: Shemar Stewart #4 of the Texas A&amp;M Aggies lines up against the Texas Longhorns in the second half at Kyle Field on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Cardinals added Josh Sweat in free agency to anchor their pass rush, but need players to will better take advantage of the gravity he creates in blocking schemes. Stewart was both a lead and complementary pass rusher at times for the Aggies.

17. Bengals: DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) tackles USC running back Woody Marks (4) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Junfu Han/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Despite being a projected first-round pick, Grant is still somehow one of the more underrated players in this draft. At 6-foot-4, 331 pounds Grant has a skillset that will play on all three downs. The Bengals made a defensive coordinator change this offseason hiring Al Golden, and now Golden gets a player who can anchor the defensive front for the foreseeable future.

18. Seahawks: G Tyler Booker, Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 28: Tyler Booker #52 of the Alabama Crimson Tide lines up to block against Nazir Stackhouse #78 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Booker's rough Combine might scare some teams off, but the film says he's the best true guard in this draft. The Seahawks' biggest need at guard, and they don't shy away from addressing it early.

19. Buccaneers: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 14: Tawee Walker #3 of the Wisconsin Badgers catches a pass over the middle and is tackled by Jihaad Campbell #11 of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)John Fisher/Getty Images

Lavonte David is back for Tampa, but at 35-year-old he's not the player he once was nor a long-term solution. Looking to find the player to take the torch at an important position the Bucs grab Campbell, who brings a similar skillset.

20. Broncos: RB Omarion Hampton, UNC

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 07: Omarion Hampton #28 of the North Carolina Tar Heels runs against the Charlotte 49ers during the first half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Bo Nix's passer rating was significantly higher when using play action last year. A good running back will help the play action game, but the Broncos lost Javonte Williams in free agency and haven't brought in a replacement. Hampton is a powerful runner like Williams, and can be an asset in the passing game.

21. Steelers: QB QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn ImagesRon Chenoy-Imagn Images

With Aaron Rodgers seemingly willing to play the waiting game, the Steelers should start looking elsewhere for a quarterback. With a high-powered receiving duo of D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens, the team is in position to maximize Sanders' skillset right away. They could trade up to ensure they get him, but with no QB needy teams ahead or lurking right behind them, they can sit back and let him come to them.

22. Chargers: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 26: Colston Loveland #18 of the Michigan Wolverines plays against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Loveland is an explosive play threat as a receiver at the tight end position - something the Chargers don't have on the roster right now. Jim Harbaugh reunited with one of his former Michigan Wolverines with this pick.

23. Browns (from Packers): QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to throw the ball during the thir quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)Butch Dill/Getty Images

Packers get:
–33rd overall pick (2nd round)
-67th overall pick (3rd round)
-2026 2nd round pick

Browns get
-23rd overall pick
-237th overall pick (7th round)

Milroe's athletic and arm strength equates to significant potential, but he struggled to put everything together consistently during his college career. Still, his best complete season came in 2023 when his offensive coordinator was Tommy Rees - who was hired as the Browns' OC this offseason. Nobody has gotten better play out of Milroe than Rees, and the Browns move back up into the first to get the two back working together again - paying the QB trade tax to do so.

24. Vikings: S Malaki Starks, Georgia

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) defends against Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore (18) at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn ImagesDale Zanine-Imagn Images

Harrison Smith is 36 years old, so it's time to start looking ahead at the position. With the top safety in the draft in Starks falling to them, the Vikings hope to get his replacement here.

25. Texans: DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Walter Nolen (2) waits for the snap during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn ImagesPetre Thomas-Imagn Images

Nolen is one of the most explosive defensive tackles in a class full of unique athletes at the position. The Texans added Sheldon Rankins in free agency but could use more in the middle, and Nolen would be a great complement to the rushers the team has on the outside.

26. Rams: OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) competes during the first half of the LifeSports spring football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network

The Rams re-signed Aleric Jackson at left tackle, but don't have a long-term answer at right tackle with Rob Haverstein turning 33 and set to answer a contract year. Simmons, who played right tackle at San Diego State before transferring to Columbus and moving to the left side, would have a year to recover from his significant knee injury before he's needed in LA

27. Ravens: DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) looks for an open receiver as Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (55) closes in durigt the third quarter at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn ImagesRobert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Harmon is another defensive tackle with a rare combination of athleticism and speed. With that versatility, he'd fit well in a Ravens defense that lost a few linemen this offseason.

28. Lions: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) in action during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Boston College Eagles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn ImagesJerome Miron-Imagn Images

Worst case scenario, Ezeiruaku becomes a lead pass rusher for the Lions if Aidan Hutchinson is slowed down due to his injury. Best case? The Lions bolster their pass rush even further with two lead guys coming off each edge.

29. Commanders, EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 31: James Pearce Jr. #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers plays against the Chattanooga Mocs during their game at Neyland Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Pearce is a pure speed rusher, who was originally projected to be a top 15 pick in this draft. His game didn't round out as well as expected in 2024, but for a Commanders team that added power up front this offseason but could use some speed, he's a fit.

30. Bills: EDGE Mike Green, Marshall

Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green (15) celebrates after sacking Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn ImagesPeter Casey-Imagn Images

Joey Bosa will help the Bills up front, but they need more in both the long and short term. Defensive tackle was considered here, but Buffalo looks for value with Green's fall. He'll rush opposite Bosa for now, with the idea that he can become a player the Bills can build their rush around down the road.

31. Chiefs: OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

Josh ConerlyMark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs simply can't leave the left tackle position unaddressed. Conerly has the upside to be a solid starter in the NFL, filling a major hole protecting Patrick Mahomes' blindside.

32. Eagles: DL Darius Alexander, Toledo

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Toledo Rockets defensive tackle Darius Alexander (9) against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY SportsMark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander is an athletic, multi-positional defensive lineman - much like Milton Williams, who the Eagles lost in free agency. GM Howie Roseman said earlier this offseason that he has an "unhealthy obsession" with drafting linemen, and while there's a case to be made for a guard here, with their free agency losses on defense this is the pick.

Alex BarthWriter
