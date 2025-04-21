LISTEN LIVE

Jayson Tatum reacts to latest injury scare in off night vs Magic

Tatum seemed unconcerned about his wrist issue after the Celtics took Game 1 over the Magic.

Matt Dolloff
Jayson Tatum, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 20: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #3 of the Orlando Magic is called for the flagrant foul on Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on April 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum needs to be better than he was in Game 1 against the Magic, if the Celtics want to win a second straight championship. He also needs to stay on the court in the first place.

It appears that that will not remotely be a concern, after it appeared for a moment that Tatum could have suffered a serious injury in Sunday's 103-86 win at TD Garden. Tatum took a hard foul from Orlando's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was assessed a flagrant 1 foul on the play, and writhed in pain for a moment. That's nothing new with NBA stars tumbling to the floor, but you can never rule out that the boy who cried wolf was right this time.

Tatum had his wrist taped up and stayed in the game, then seemed to feel fine about his situation when he talked to reporters after the game.

"It's alright, just fell on it, landed on it," said Tatum, who added that a postgame X-ray came back clean. "Just throbbing for a second, kind of went away."

Tatum missed both ensuing free throws after Caldwell-Pope's foul hurt his wrist. He did end up shooting 3-of-5 for the rest of the game after the injury, so it doesn't seem that the wrist bothered him.

Despite the encouraging finish, Tatum finished the game shooting just 36.4% overall (8-of-22) and netting a relatively disappointing 17 points. He struggled from three, going just 1-of-8 from beyond the arc. As the well-rounded superstar is typically able to do, Tatum did contribute in other ways. He pulled down a Boston-best 14 rebounds and played strong defense, as evidenced by a team-high plus-23.

Tatum is fortunate to have apparently avoided a serious wrist injury. He won't have an excuse to not improve his shooting in Game 2 and beyond.

Boston CelticsNBA PlayoffsOrlando Magic
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
