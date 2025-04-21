LISTEN LIVE

Boston Marathon winners: Full results from men’s and women’s races

The big four winners are official for the 2025 Boston Marathon, and two of them made history.

Matt Dolloff
John Korir wins the 2025 Boston Marathon

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 21: John Korir of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the 129th Boston Marathon Men’s division on April 21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

Kenya's John Korir won the men's race with a time of 2:04:45 on Monday. His victory marked the first time that two brothers became Boston Marathon winners. Korir's older brother, Wesley, took the men's race in 2012 with a time of 2:12:40. The younger Korir can have bragging rights over his brother with the shorter time.

As for the women's race, Kenyan Sharon Lokedi set a new record with a time of 2:17:22. That shatters the previous mark set by Ethiopia's Buzunesh Deba, who finished in 2:19:59 in 2014 (via CBS Boston).

In the wheelchair division, Switzerland's Marcel Hug continued to build his legend with his eighth Boston Marathon win, posting a dominant 1:21:34 time. Susannah Scaroni, a native of Tekoa, Wash., won the women's race.

boston marathon
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
