Boston Marathon winners: Full results from men’s and women’s races
The big four winners are official for the 2025 Boston Marathon, and two of them made history.
The big four Boston Marathon winners are official, and history was made on multiple occasions.
Kenya's John Korir won the men's race with a time of 2:04:45 on Monday. His victory marked the first time that two brothers became Boston Marathon winners. Korir's older brother, Wesley, took the men's race in 2012 with a time of 2:12:40. The younger Korir can have bragging rights over his brother with the shorter time.
As for the women's race, Kenyan Sharon Lokedi set a new record with a time of 2:17:22. That shatters the previous mark set by Ethiopia's Buzunesh Deba, who finished in 2:19:59 in 2014 (via CBS Boston).
In the wheelchair division, Switzerland's Marcel Hug continued to build his legend with his eighth Boston Marathon win, posting a dominant 1:21:34 time. Susannah Scaroni, a native of Tekoa, Wash., won the women's race.