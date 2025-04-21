Barth’s 2025 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Specialists
Alex Barth shares his favorite kickers, punters, and long snappers picked by the Felger & Mazz Big Board for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The first week of the Felger & Mazz Big Board wrapped up on Friday afternoon. To close out the week, the guys closed by throwing for kickers, punters, and long snappers.
Kicker is the main need for the New England Patriots. Special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer told reporters earlier this month the team plans to add another kicker to compete with John Parker Romo for the job. With the free agency market thin there's a good chance that player will be a rookie - either a draft pick or UDFA.
Punter and long-snapper aren't really needs. Bryce Baringer returns after improving in his sophomore season in 2024.
Joe Cardona is back and now the longest-tenured member of the team. In the past the Patriots have kept a second long snapper on the roster during training camp to allow multiple kickers to take reps at the same time, and with Tucker Addington (who has been in that role in the past) is now on the Houston Texans, so that could be a spot for a UDFA.
Did the Big Board find any future Patriots specialists? Let's take a look...
K Andres Borregales, Miami
Borregales certainly could be a hit for the Big Board. Springer has stressed consistency at the position, and he's arguably the most consistent kicker in this draft. He hit on 86% of his kicks in his four years as a starter at Miami, hitting at least 81% each year. He doesn't have experience kicking in inclement weather, which has been a factor for the Patriots adding kickers in the past, but that could change with this new staff.
P James Burnip, Alabama
Burnip has one of the most powerful legs in this class, which should get him NFL looks. From a Patriots point of view though, they likely won't be in the market at the position.
LS William Wagner, Michigan
Wagner was a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award last year, which is given to the top long snapper in college football each year. He could get drafted late, but if he hits free agency he'd be one of the top players available at the position.