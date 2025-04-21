Barth’s 2025 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Specialists

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 05: Andres Borregales #30 of the Miami Hurricanes kicks what would become the game winning extra point against the California Golden Bears in the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The first week of the Felger & Mazz Big Board wrapped up on Friday afternoon. To close out the week, the guys closed by throwing for kickers, punters, and long snappers.

Kicker is the main need for the New England Patriots. Special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer told reporters earlier this month the team plans to add another kicker to compete with John Parker Romo for the job. With the free agency market thin there's a good chance that player will be a rookie - either a draft pick or UDFA.

Punter and long-snapper aren't really needs. Bryce Baringer returns after improving in his sophomore season in 2024.

Joe Cardona is back and now the longest-tenured member of the team. In the past the Patriots have kept a second long snapper on the roster during training camp to allow multiple kickers to take reps at the same time, and with Tucker Addington (who has been in that role in the past) is now on the Houston Texans, so that could be a spot for a UDFA.

Did the Big Board find any future Patriots specialists? Let's take a look...

K Andres Borregales, Miami

Borregales certainly could be a hit for the Big Board. Springer has stressed consistency at the position, and he's arguably the most consistent kicker in this draft. He hit on 86% of his kicks in his four years as a starter at Miami, hitting at least 81% each year. He doesn't have experience kicking in inclement weather, which has been a factor for the Patriots adding kickers in the past, but that could change with this new staff.

P James Burnip, Alabama

Burnip has one of the most powerful legs in this class, which should get him NFL looks. From a Patriots point of view though, they likely won't be in the market at the position.

LS William Wagner, Michigan

