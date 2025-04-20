Celtics top Magic 103-86 in Game 1 behind White’s 30 points

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 20: Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics celebrates in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on April 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

On the back of Derrick White, the Celtics cruised to a dominant 103-86 win over the Orlando Magic in Game 1 of their opening-round playoff series.

With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown having a relatively quiet game, combining for only 33 points, the Celtics needed their secondary scorers and role players to step up. They got the necessary boost from White, who led the way with 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting.

The game started off slow with both teams playing strong defense. Orlando began the first quarter by living up to their scouting report as a strong three-point defending team, holding the C's to just one triple in the first six minutes. However, the Celtics were able to get it going later in the first quarter, including eight points from White. The Celtics led 26-18 after the first quarter.

The Celtics began the second quarter well, mostly thanks to a hot start from Payton Pritchard, who finished the first half with 11 points. However, a late push from the Magic put them ahead 49-48 at half. Orlando ended up outscoring Boston in the second quarter 31-22. They were guided by Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, who combined for 34 points for the Magic in the first half.

The Magic's ability to dominate on the boards - particularly offensive rebounds (10 in the first half) - also contributed to their second quarter comeback. The Celtics also saw little scoring from Tatum and Brown, who had just six points each in the first half.

The Celtics' offense woke back up to begin the second half, going on a 15-4 run in the third quarter before the Magic used a timeout at the 7:29 mark. The Celtics got a big boost from Brown and White once again. The Celtics outscored the Magic 30-18 to give them a 78-67 lead.

Jrue Holiday also came up big in the third with nine points and five assists, none better than this alley-oop pass to Brown:

The Celtics opened the fourth quarter on a 11-6 run, but play was interrupted when Tatum took an awkward fall after a dunk attempt and was slow to get up. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was assessed a flagrant one foul for the play. Tatum walked back to the bench on his own and returned to play to take his free throws, but missed both.

In the end, the C's were able to sustain and extend their lead. Even with a 36-point contribution from Banchero, the Magic were ultimately outmatched in Game 1. It was a standout day for White, which allowed the C's to win big despite a slow start to the series for Tatum and Brown.

The Celtics and Magic will play Game 2 of the seven-game-series on Wednesday, April 23, at TD Garden. Catch the broadcast of Game 2 on 98.5 The Sports Hub.