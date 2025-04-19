Revolution Defender Will Sands Joins “The Soccer Show”

The New England Revolution are back at home tonight, hosting New York City FC for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium. Following last weekend’s 1-0 win over Atlanta United FC, the Revolution find themselves with an opportunity to collect their third victory in a four-game span tonight.

Defender Will Sands, enjoying his first full season with the Revolution after joining the club via trade last August, joined host DJ Bean on “The Soccer Show” to preview tonight’s clash against New York City FC and share his experiences in working with New England’s Amputee Soccer Team.

After two wins in the last three games, Sands and his teammates are heading into tonight’s match feeling confident that they’ve turned a corner.

“It was obviously a bit of a rough start to the season,” Sands said. “To get a few wins under your belt gives everyone a little bit of confidence in the system and the players, and it kind of builds that camaraderie and chemistry that you need throughout the season. It was definitely good to get those first wins under our belt, so let’s just hope we can keep it going.”

Sands, a 2023 MLS Cup champion with the Columbus Crew, has contributed to a steady Revolution backline that collected its second shutout performance of the season last weekend. New England’s seven goals conceded are tied for the fifth-fewest in MLS.

“Obviously, there needs to be some chemistry building along the backline,” Sands said. “I think it’s just getting comfortable with one another. That being said, there’s a stability to the foundation we’ve built that I think is very promising. We haven’t given up too many goals. Let’s hope we can keep that.”

Off the field, Sands has taken on the role of the Revolution’s Ambassador to the New England Amputee Soccer Association. Following tonight’s MLS match, the New England Amputee Soccer Team will play an exhibition contest against the Metro New York Amputee Soccer Team at Gillette Stadium. Fans attending tonight’s match are encouraged to remain in their seats after the final whistle to cheer on and support the Amputee Teams.

“I went to the Amputee Cup last year and fell in love with the game,” Sands said. “I was really inspired by not only what these players can do on the field but their attitudes off the field.

“I was impressed by the dexterity and strength needed to kick a ball on crutches, it’s something I can’t even imagine. I’ve been on crutches before in my career. Much to the dismay of trainers, I’ve tried to kick a ball, and it has ended horribly. The fact that people can do this at a very elite level is beyond impressive.”