Sports Hub Underground: Reacting to ‘Breakup Day’ for the Bruins

Matt & Ty return with a special Saturday edition of the Sports Hub Underground, mostly jumping off from the Bruins’ last player availabilities of the season to address a number…

Matt Dolloff / Ty Anderson
Boston Bruins vs New Jersey Devils

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 15: Members of the Boston Bruins look on from the bench after losing to the New Jersey Devils in overtime 5-4 at TD Garden on April 15, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

10:57 -- Ty's big-picture reaction from Bruins "breakup day": He expects the team to be aggressive in restoring them to playoff status next season.

27:25 -- Who do the guys feel should be the Bruins' official leadership group next season? It's not necessarily a no-brainer.

32:59 -- Charlie McAvoy gave some eye-opening comments about his 4 Nations injury and how it affected the rest of his season.

38:37 -- Breaking news during the show, as the Rangers fire Peter Laviolette as head coach. That's a jumping-off point for some fresh Bruins coaching discussion.

52:18 -- The Bruins have some restricted free agents to decide on this offseason, most notably forward Morgan Geekie.

1:03:09 -- The guys give their Stanley Cup picks and first-round playoff predictions, just in time for the start.

boston bruinssports hub underground
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
