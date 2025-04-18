Stanley Cup Playoff schedule announced for first round

Jun 26, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Deputy NHL Commissioner Bill Daly prepares to present the Colorado Avalanche with the Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning during game six of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule has been released by the NHL. Although the Boston Bruins will not be competing in the 2025 playoffs, notable former Bruins Brad Marchand (Florida Panthers) and Brandon Carlo (Toronto Maple Leafs) will play for the teams they were traded to at the deadline.

Also the past two Bruins head coaches Bruce Cassidy (Las Vegas Golden Knights) and Jim Montgomery (St. Louis Blues) - who they fired mid-way through the season - both also led their teams to the playoffs.

Game 1 Playoff Schedule

Eastern Conference: Devils at Hurricanes: Sunday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET Senators at Maple Leafs: Sunday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET Canadiens at Capitals: Monday, April 21, 7 p.m. ET Panthers at Lightning: Tuesday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET Western Conference: Blues at Jets: Saturday, April 19, 6 p.m. ET Avalanche at Stars: Saturday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. ET Wild at Golden Knights: Sunday, April 20, 10 p.m. ET Oilers at Kings: Monday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET

The full series schedules for round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs are available at NHL.com.