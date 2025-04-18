Red Sox reportedly calling up pitcher for possible spot-start

The Boston Red Sox are expected to recall pitcher Hunter Dobbins for Friday night's game against the Chicago White Sox, according to MassLive's Christopher Smith.

Dobbins, 25, was an eighth-round pick in 2021 and made his major-league debut on April 6 against the Cardinals. Dobbins was able to be called up under the "27th man" exception due to the doubleheader that day, but by rule he had to be sent back to Worcester afterward. It is possible he could have an extended stay in Boston this time around, with so many arms out for the Sox.

Dobbins went five innings, allowing eight hits and two earned runs, and struck out five in the aforementioned spot-start.

The Red Sox return home after an underwhelming six-game road trip that began by dropping two of three to the 4-14 White Sox, who now come to Fenway for the rematch starting Friday. Boston finished the trip 3-3 and come into Friday's game at 10-10 on the season, 2.5 games back of the first-place Yankees in the AL East.

As of this writing, Dobbins' call-up is still technically unofficial and the Sox' starter is listed as "TBD." However, it's safe to say that Dobbins will take the mound at Fenway at some point in the series.