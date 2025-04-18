Joe Mazzulla on ‘Pardon My Take’: Coaching ‘mortality’ and the Celtics’ playoff run

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla made an appearance on the popular Barstool Sports podcast "Pardon My Take" ahead of the team's 2025 playoff run. Mazzulla discussed the team's preparedness and mentality for the postseason and gave some insight into his perspective on coaching.

As he often is, Mazzulla was open on his own "mortality," and that his career as a coach has very little job security, so he always has to be his best.

"That stretch [of games] in January when we weren't playing well, I woke up every day and told myself I'm getting fired if I don't turn this around," Mazzulla said about the month-long stretch when the Celtics played .500 basketball in the middle of the year. "I would tell the staff too, I'm like guys we're done [if] we don't figure this thing out."

Mazzulla has discussed before how he understands the pressure around him and that winning is the demand. So, he is always trying to find different ways to motivate himself and his players.

"I think our guys are intrinsically motivated, and [which] is why they've been able to do what they've done to this point," said Mazzulla. "But, then you got to kind of like make up [expletive] sometimes to be able to get yourself through something, whether you're lying- You could even be lying to yourself."

The Celtics seem to listen to Mazzulla's teachings, since most of his players hardly ever miss time playing. Most recently, Jaylen Brown played for a while on a banged-up knee. Mazzulla also addressed Brown's status, saying he will be ready to go for Sunday's matchup against the Orlando Magic.

All of this is to say, Mazzulla is incredibly prepared. His messaging seems to connect with his team. The Celtics should be poised to have another long playoff run - and Mazzulla's long-term future in Boston could even rely on it.