Caleb Porter on Zolak & Bertrand: “Hungrier” Revs turning the corner

For only the second time this season, Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter’s weekly check-in with Zo, Beetle, and McKone came on the heels of a New England victory. Porter’s side has struggled out of the gate, but coming off a 1-0 win on the road against Atlanta United last weekend, the Revs’ gaffer is pleased to see the players rewarded for their tenacity with two wins in the last three games.

“We’re starting to get it going. Obviously, credit goes to the players. They’re the ones that are inside the lines,” Porter said on Thursday afternoon. “We’ve been in every game, but for me, the difference is the players have stepped up. They’re fighting even harder. They’re hungrier. Even if it’s 5-10 percent, you could see the difference in this last game.”

How did the Revolution get the job done in Georgia? A new tactical adjustment from Porter helped put them over the edge, as he deployed a three-man backline for the first time this season. The tweak proved effective in confusing Atlanta in the opening 45 minutes, putting the Revs on the front foot in a hostile environment.

“As far as the formation shift, for me, it’s important to be tactically flexible,” Porter said of the change in shape. “I felt like we were becoming a little bit predictable and it was time to throw a little wrinkle in.”

As they look to secure all three points at home for the second game on the bounce, Zo asked Coach Porter if he has paused to reflect on the first quarter of the MLS season as they look to build momentum entering the “summer stretch”, as Porter calls it.

“I think it’s important to always look backwards and reflect and know where you’re at, and not be stubborn. I try to do that year to year as well. That’s why I’ve been able to stay in the league for 11 years,” Porter replied. “I feel like after the first quarter, I know my group really well not just tactically, but psychologically. Every group is a little bit different.

“This group, they do well with the knife between the teeth. They do well when you’re creating a tension with them a little bit. They need an edge, this group. So, I’ve been really demanding of them recently and I think that’s really worked out for them. They need that edge. They need that tension.”

The three points gave New England a much-needed boost in the Eastern Conference table, where they sit only four points back of NYCFC in 10th place entering Matchday 9. In the locker room, they also got a welcome spark from the return of Tomas Chancalay from a 10-month injury absence following a torn ACL last May.

“Really big, both him and [Leo] Campana, because they are both essentially Designated Players,” Porter said of the attacking weapons once again at his disposal. “Campana is technically a TAM player, but he has the quality of a Designated Player. They both have goals in them.”

Tune into 98.5 The Sports Hub at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday to listen live as the Revolution look to continue their resurgence. If they can take care of business on their home turf, the future starts to look a lot brighter for Porter and his men.

“You can drop a few home games, but if you want to have a successful season, you can’t drop many home games,” Porter added. “You need to take care of business in your home games, so it’s going to be really important we do that this weekend.”