Here’s where the Bruins stand in the draft lottery with season over
The B’s know where they stand in the draft order with the regular season over. Here are the complete odds for them in the lottery.
The Boston Bruins have officially settled into their projected spot in the draft order.
After the Philadelphia Flyers lost their regular season finale to the Buffalo Sabres in regulation, they and the Bruins finished with identical 33-39-10 records. However, since the Flyers finished with six fewer regular season and non-shootout overtime wins (they won six shootouts while the Bruins won zero), they win the tiebreaker, sliding the Bruins back to the No. 5 spot in the 2025 NHL Draft order.
The Bruins now have an 8.5% chance of landing the first overall pick in the draft lottery, and an 8.6% chance at the second pick, according to Tankathon. Despite sitting in fifth, their best odds are actually to end up with the sixth pick (44%), while they have a 24.5% chance of staying put. They also have a negligible 0.3% chance at the third pick.
Since the draft lottery is only two drawings to determine the first two picks, the lowest the Bruins could slip is to seventh (14.2%). They could always have a pleasant surprise and jump into the top-two, but the most likely outcome remains that they're in the 5-6 range.
Bruins' Complete Lottery Odds:
First Pick: 8.5%
Second Pick: 8.6%
Third Pick: 0.3%
Fifth Pick: 24.5%
Sixth Pick: 44.0%
Seventh Pick: 14.2%
The NHL draft lottery is expected to be held in early May. The 2025 draft officially takes place on June 27-28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.