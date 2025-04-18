LISTEN LIVE

Barth’s 2025 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Defensive backs

Alex Barth shares his favorite defensive backs picked by the Felger & Mazz Big Board for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Alex Barth
Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Andrew Mukuba (4) runs across the field in the second quarter against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K RoyalTexas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

On Thursday the Felger & Mazz Big Board wrapped up on the defensive side of the ball. The final position(s) throw for were defensive backs - cornerbacks and safeties.

The Patriots do have needs at both positions. Both are more situational needs, but still important.

Adding another boundary cornerback later in the draft to compete for a depth spot behind Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis, but the real need is in the slot. Marcus Jones is entering a contract year and has struggled to stay healthy, and with Jonathan Jones leaving in free agency the team doesn't really have another clear option at the position.

At safety Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger lead the room, but both play primarily in the box. The Patriots haven't had a true starting-caliber free/deep safety since Devin McCourty retired after the 2022 season, mostly rotating box safeties and cornerbacks back there instead. Adding a true free safety would allow Peppers and Dugger to both play their natural positions, ideally helping them be more impactful.

Did the Felger & Mazz Big Board hit on any players to fill those roles? Here's who stands out...

CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Travis Hunter (12) looks on during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn ImagesRon Chenoy-Imagn Images

Hunter certainly makes sense for the Patriots - arguably more as a wide receiver than a corner, but either way he's on the board. His athleticism, quickness, and ball skills will be a strong asset on offense or defense. Really, the only question is if he actually falls to the Patriots at Pick 4 - a scenario that seems unlikely.

S Andrew Mukuba, Texas

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Andrew Mukuba (4) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn ImagesJerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mukuba is exactly the kind of safety the Patriots have been missing for the last two years. He can cover a ton of ground playing on the back end of the defense, and once the ball is thrown does a great job of getting to and making plays at the catch point. At 5-foot-11, 186 pounds he won't be much of a factor against the run, but that's not as important for the role he projects for in New England.

S Maxen Hook, Toledo

Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive back Maxen Hook of Toledo (25) gets set during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn ImagesVasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Hook was a team captain and tackling machine for Toledo last year, with 107 stops in 12 games. Hook mainly plays in the box, and he'll be tested by the physicality of the NFL level.at 6-foot, 202 pounds. Still, he has an ideal special teams makeup, and his upside in the kicking game should get him taken late on Day 3. With special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer emphasizing the importance of covering kickoffs with the new rules, the Patriots could be in the market for a player like Hook to boost that unit.

Alex BarthWriter
