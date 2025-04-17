Vrabel notes importance of ‘premium positions’ in reference to 4th pick

When the Patriots are on the clock at the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, one could argue that their selection is not the best player available.

It's a weird year to be high in the draft order, and Pats head coach Mike Vrabel is arguably in the most undesirable spot at No. 4. That's because quarterback Cam Ward is expected to go first to the Titans, then there's a strong chance the next two picks (in either order) are Colorado's Travis Hunter and Penn State's Abdul Carter. Both are widely considered a tier above the rest of the first-round prospects.

After those three picks, the rest of the first round is bunched up, filled with players that all come with some kind of flaw. That's even the case for a guy like Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who has drawn comparisons to Hall of Famer Ladainian Tomlinson. In his case, the main flaw is the position he plays.

Vrabel in his pre-draft press conference noted the importance of considering "premium" players and positions when asked about his approach with the No. 4 pick. Jeanty might technically be the fourth-best football player in the draft, but it sounds highly unlikely Vrabel would consider a running back.

The majority of recent insider reports have pointed to LSU's Will Campbell as the Patriots' most likely pick. They apparently consider him a left tackle, despite his worrisome arm length and wingspan. And Campbell, unlike Jeanty, plays one of the most important positions in football.

Paying A "Premium"

So, for Vrabel, Campbell may be the best way for the stars to align on the Patriots' needs and their desire for a high-end player at a critical spot in the lineup.

"When you start picking that high, what they're going to do for you, what's the impact, what's the position, you talk about premium positions," Vrabel said Tuesday. "That's where you weigh all the circumstances and end up making that pick."

The Patriots, frankly, can't afford to simply take the best player regardless of position at fourth overall. They came up short on left tackles in free agency, while addressing all their other pressing roster needs. They need a left tackle no matter what, considering their minimal depth chart (Vederian Lowe ... end list). If Campbell's arms were an inch longer, he'd be a no-brainer pick.

Vrabel is in a spot where he has to draft for need early on. It's likely that, if the Patriots want to land a day-1 starting left tackle, they'll have to do it in the first round. They could simply go with Campbell at four, but they would also have enough ammunition to trade up into the end of the first round to target a next-tier prospect. Reports indicate that it's unlikely they'd be able to trade back, due to the drop-off in value after the top-three picks.

Vrabel danced around the question a bit when asked if he felt there were a left tackle worth taking with the fourth pick, but that doesn't necessarily mean he doesn't consider Campbell worthy. He knows the Patriots need a left tackle, and a good one. And it needs to come early.