Barth’s 2025 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Linebackers

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 19: Jalon Walker #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after making a sack during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

On Wednesday the Felger & Mazz Big Board continued picking players for the defensive side of the ball. This time, the guys threw for linebackers.

The linebacker position is changing as much as any on the roster with the philosophies of the new coaching staff. Off the ball, there appears to be more of a focus on athleticism, while putting less of a premium on size. Meanwhile, the team still needs to add rushers off the edge as well.

Multiple players picked for the Big Board on Wednesday appear to fit what the team is looking for at the linebacker position. Here are the ones that stand out...

Jalon Walker, Georgia

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

This is the first player picked by the Big Board this year that is a serious contender for the Patriots' top pick. Walker has been tied to the team more and more as the draft process has gone on.

What instantly stands out about Walker is his versatility. He can play off the ball and rush off the edge, but at 6-foot-1, 243 pounds will likely play mostly off the ball at the next level. He's an explosive athlete, but having split time between two positions in college he's yet to master either. Still, he has a ton of potential to be a chess piece in the middle of an NFL defense. Experts also rave about his football character and leadership.

Nick Martin, Oklahoma State

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Whether you want to call him a 'mystery box,' 'lottery ticket' or something similar, Martin is a pure upside prospect. He has just one year of significant playing time to go off of, which was in 2023 (he missed most of last year with a knee injury). During that time he showcased high-level athleticism and put up big time production, but having another year to show he could cut down on some of the mistakes caused by inexperience would have been helpful.

Still, from the high-points Martin showed when on the field he plays the position exactly the way this Patriots coaching staff wants it played. He'd be a good developmental pick on Day 3.

Tyreem Powell, Rutgers

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images