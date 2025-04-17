AEW’s Mercedes Moné pays a visit to Toucher & Hardy

It's been a while since the show had some star power in the studio. AEW's Mercedes Moné took care of that for us.

It's a bit of a homecoming for the AEW wrestler. Born in California, Moné and her family moved all over the United States before finally settling in Boston. And that's where a young Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado started her pro wrestling career.

Her training began in Woburn, MA in 2008. By 2012, she was wrestling for WWE under the ring name Sasha Banks. She'd spend a decade there before jumping to NJPW, then finally settling in with AEW in 2024. And that's what brought her back to Boston.

AEW's Mercedes Moné in studio

Moné joined Fred, Hardy, and Wallach to talk about her humble beginnings, her penchant for collecting championship belts, and more. We also brought in a "ringer" for the interview: man by name Bird, who recently was part of our Sixth Man Bracket.