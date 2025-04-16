Dolloff’s Patriots Mock Draft 2.0: Trading up for a tackle

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 26: A video board displays the text “THE PICK IS IN” for the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

If the Patriots pass on a tackle at the fourth overall pick, they won't be able to wait much longer.

In fact, they can't wait at all. Mike Vrabel and the Pats will almost certainly have to move back up into the bottom of the first round, maybe the top of the second, in order to land a prosect that projects as a starting-caliber left tackle. After that, you're looking at backups, projects, short arms.

Vrabel sounds ready for the Patriots to make a decisive move to land a player they covet, ideally without being reckless.

"I think there's a difference between taking risks and being aggressive and adding quality players and people to the roster," Vrabel said Tuesday in his pre-draft press conference. "That'll happen throughout player acquisition. I think that's something that's important, but certainly the talent of the player has to be evaluated first."

Vrabel did acknowledge that he believes the 2025 draft includes multiple future starters at left tackle -- while side-stepping the actual question, which was specifically about the fourth overall pick. Which makes you wonder whether the Pats may pass on "heavy favorite" Will Campbell altogether, and address a different position.

In the case of this Patriots mock draft, Vrabel continues to bolster the team's overhauled defense at No. 4. This reflects more of a "best player available" approach, as defensive tackle isn't necessarily a need. But as the headline promises, this mock includes a trade back up into the first round, and that's where they land their next starting left tackle.

Let's get into it. The Patriots select...

First Round, No. 4:

DT Mason Graham, Michigan

Instead of grabbing a flawed-but-dynamic left tackle, Vrabel opts for a flawed-but-dynamic interior defender in Graham. In this case, the question about the 6-foot-3 Graham is his weight. Michigan listed him at 320 pounds, while he weighed 296 at the combine. His 306-pound Pro Day measurement is likely closest to the truth.

Some scouts may have soured on Graham knowing he weighed significantly less than his listed weight with the Wolverines, which would've made him a rare athlete at his position. But even at 306 pounds, Graham still boasts the kind of first-step explosiveness and hand techniques that will make him a legitimate disruptor at the NFL level. Lance Zierlein at NFL.com praises Graham's "non-stop motor," "compact power," "lateral quickness," and "short-area burst," all qualities you'd want in an interior pass-rusher.

Here's where Graham would endear himself to Vrabel: NFL Draft Buzz says he "brings a nasty demeanor to the trenches," which would be right in line with the "violent" brand of football the Patriots expect to play. And it also helps that Graham has scheme versatility, as he's lined up all over the line, including on the edge.

Graham would potentially present a redundancy with free-agent addition Milton Williams. They're both relatively undersized defensive tackles and may need to be complemented by a larger presence along the line (the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Christian Barmore may work well enough). But both Graham and Williams have experience lining up as ends in addition to DTs, and could be used in a number of ways to take advantage of favorable matchups.

Ultimately, Vrabel may view Graham as the best non-quarterback available, and that's why he passes on a bigger position of need at this spot.

Trade!

Patriots receive:

-- 29th overall pick (1st round)

-- 128th overall pick (4th round)

Commanders receive:

-- 38th overall pick (2nd round)

-- 77th overall pick (3rd round)

-- 171st overall pick (5th round)

This deal is loosely based on an actual trade that Vrabel and the Titans made back in 2022. The Patriots use primarily their second round pick and one of their two thirds - specifically, the one they acquired from the Falcons for Matthew Judon last summer - to move back up into the end of the first round, which is quite possibly the latest they can go to draft one of this year's true starting-caliber left tackles.

And, here's your tackle...

First Round, No. 29:

OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

Let's get this out of the way: Conerly has long-enough arms at 33 1/2 inches. At 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, he's not exactly Trent Brown out there, but whatever he may lack in terms of size or length, he makes up for it with natural athleticism, fluidity, and technique.

NFL Draft Buzz' Lennox Tate has high praise for Conerly: "Elite pass protector who shows exceptional consistency in protection – marries outstanding technique with natural athleticism to sustain blocks." He's also described as a "quick processor" and "fluid mover" with "clean, efficient footwork." Before we bruy you in jargon, this is a long way of saying Conerly knows how to play the position and can do it at a high level.

Conerly is considered merely a late-first-round pick as opposed to higher, mainly because of questions about how he'll hold up against elite NFL power rushers at his level of size and strength. He also needs more work on his run-blocking than he does on his pass protection.

But there's no question that Conerly has the natural ability to be able to figure those things out. While there may be concerns about his ultimate ceiling, there's enough talent here for Conerly to be a good starter. He'd take one step into Gillette Stadium and be the Patriots' best tackle.

Third Round, No. 69:

WR Kyle Williams, Washington State

Day 2 feels like the sweet spot for wide receivers in this draft, especially for teams like the Patriots that had to prioritize other premium positions early. The third round is where we have New England most likely investing in the position, possibly late in the second round with another trade-up. But they may not have to move up much, or at all, to land Williams.

A legitimate NFL-caliber deep threat, Williams has earned high marks in multiple scouting reports for his ability to explode off the line of scrimmage, blow by press coverage with his footwork and acceleration, and track the ball down the field. There's just one problem with that: Williams has had trouble with the last part -- actually catching the ball. "Below-average catch technique and hand-eye coordination, writes Zierlein.

Williams will need to figure out how to consistently get his hands on the ball to reach his high ceiling. His skill set suggests that he'll get open a lot, and he sounds like a good fit for Drake Maye and Josh McDaniels with his ability to find openings over the middle of the field and exploit holes in zone coverage. Just needs to figure out the actual receiving part.

Fourth Round, No. 106:

RB Brashard Smith, SMU

The Patriots' pre-draft interest in running backs, and the specific ones linked to them, suggests that McDaniels is bringing back the "James White role" in the offense with a reliable pass-catching back. And Smith is arguably the most dynamic pure pass-catcher at the position in this draft class.

A converted wide receiver, Smith is renowned for his hands, and also shows a savvy for running routes and getting open, especially from the slot. He could be a real weapon for McDaniels as a guy who lines up in the backfield, only to motion out to the line.

The concerns with Smith are mostly related to his abilities as a runner, especially if he gets handoffs between the tackles. His lack of ideal size (5-foot-10, 194 pounds) also makes him a potential liability as a pass-protector. But even if he's a pure third-down back, Smith would have a chance to be an outstanding fit for what McDaniels wants to do in the passing game.

Fourth Round, No. 128:

EDGE Barryn Sorrell, Texas

There's still no edge rusher pick in this Patriots mock draft, and the dynamic athletes are pretty much gone. So, Vrabel decides to pick up Sorrell, who enters the draft as a ready-made edge rusher thanks to his technique and consistency.

At 6-foot-3 and 256 pounds, Sorrell is the prototypical size for an outside linebacker in Vrabel's system. He's consistently praised for his ability to knock blockers off-balance with his initial punch, and also has a high motor that runs through the whistle. Here's where Vrabel will like Sorrell: "Nasty finisher when tackling in confined spaces, bringing legitimate thump and stopping runners in their tracks with minimal forward momentum."

The Patriots wouldn't need to play Sorrell right away, considering the presence of Harold Landry and K'Lavon Chaisson on the edge. And it's unlikely Sorrell will overwhelm anyone in camp with his athletic abilities. But he has a chance to be a plug-and-play pass-rusher with his skill set, and become a solid if unspectacular edge defender relatively quickly.

Fifth Round, No. 144:

OT Ajani Cornelius, Oregon

The Pats double-dip with Oregon tackles. Cornelius is a four-year starter on the right side for the Ducks, and showed remarkable durability (3,297 offensive snaps in 51 games). Scouting reports praise his play strength, especially in the lower half, but have concerns about his hand techniques and contact balance.

Cornelius has the size and traits to potentially develop into a starter, but could end up as no more than a backup. Fortunately, the Patriots already have two right tackle candidates in the fold in Morgan Moses and Caedan Wallace, so they'd be afforded the time to develop Cornelius and see how it goes.

Seventh Round, No. 220:

K Andres Borregales, Miami

It's possible that Borregales rises up draft boards and becomes a surprisingly early day-3 pick, but if he's there in the seventh round, the Patriots should pounce. Borregales is the most consistent and accurate kicker in this class, and also comes to the NFL with a history of clutch kicks, including three over 45 yards in an overtime win over Virginia in 2023.

Borregales is less accurate on longer field goals, and since he played most of his games in south Florida, there are questions about his ability to play as consistently in cold weather, which would obviously be a question in New England. But his accuracy and big-kick pedigree could make him an asset from day 1 in the NFL.

Seventh Round, No. 238:

G/C Clay Webb, Jacksonville State

Webb played center at Georgia, converted to guard at Jacksonville State, and is expected to move back to center in the NFL. That's because his size and length are less than ideal (6-foot-3, 312 pounds, 32-inch arms). However, his "core strength" is consistently praised by scouts, and here goes these words again: "Nasty finisher who accelerates through contact in the run game, creating consistent vertical movement that collapses defensive fronts."

With his wrestling background, Webb also has NFL-ready hand techniques. His lack of size may limit him to center, and his high marks as a move blocker may make him a better fit for a zone-based scheme. But his core strength, versatility, and violence also make him an intriguing pick for Vrabel.