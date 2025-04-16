Felger & Mazz Big Board: Linebackers and edge rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft
The Felger and Mazz Big Board is officially back for the 2025 NFL Draft! The New England Patriots are slated to draft at 4th overall in this year’s draft. Here's a look at the linebackers and edge rushers hit on the Big Board!
INSIDE LINEBACKERS HIT ON THE BIG BOARD
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 27: Nick Martin #LB15 of Oklahoma State participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Nick Martin - Oklahoma State
Greg Penn III - LSU
Kain Medrano - UCLA
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS AND EDGE RUSHERS
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 27: David Walker #DL72 of Central Arkansas participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Jalon Walker - University of Georgia
David Walker - Central Arkansas
Tyreem Powell - Rutgers