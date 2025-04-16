Celtics playoff schedule: Dates and times announced for Games 1-4

Jan 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots a layup over Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the second half at TD Garden.

The Boston Celtics are taking on the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, and now we know exactly when the series will take place.

Dates have been announced for the entire opening-round playoff series between Boston and Orlando, including a potential Game 5-7. But the dates and start times are official for Games 1-4, the first two of which will take place at TD Garden, starting on Sunday, April 20. For now, only Game 1 will be in the afternoon, with the rest in prime time.

Here's the full Celtics-Magic schedule, as of Wednesday. All times are p.m. eastern:

Game 1, Boston: Sunday, April 20 at 3:30

Game 2, Boston: Wednesday, April 23 at 7:00

Game 3, Orlando: Friday, April 25 at 7:00

Game 4, Orlando: Sunday, April 27 at 7:00

Game 5, Boston: Tuesday, April 29 (time TBD)

Game 6, Orlando: Thursday, May 1 (time TBD)

Game 7, Boston: Saturday, May 3 (time TBD)

Games 5-7, of course, are only if necessary.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The C's went 1-2 against the Magic in the 2024-25 regular season, although they rested all their starters in the most recent loss. But the Magic gave them a bit more trouble than most NBA teams, so it wouldn't be surprising if this series went 5-6 games.

That being said, the Celtics as of Wednesday have the second-best odds to win the NBA championship at +190 at the DraftKings Sportsbook. The Oklahoma City Thunder have the best odds at +190. They are a staggering -5000 to win the series over the Magic, with a -1000 moneyline in Game 1.