Bruins make end-of-season roster transactions

The playoffs are not on the menu in Boston for the first time since 2016. But with Boston's farm team in Providence qualified for their league's postseason action, the final round of roster transactions for the 2024-25 Bruins came with a focus on reloading the P-Bruins for a potential run.

Up front, the Bruins reassigned forwards John Farinacci, Vinni Lettieri, Fabian Lysell, and Fraser Minten back down to Providence.

Lettieri's move down to Providence comes after making 26 appearances for Boston during the 2024-25 season, including 18 appearances in the midst of and following the Black and Gold's trade deadline selloff. A pending unrestricted free agent, Lettieri put up three goals and five points, along with 60 hits and 16 blocks, while averaging 13:31 per night.

Lysell, meanwhile, finished strong, with one goal and three points over his final four NHL appearances of the season.

Minten, who was acquired from the Maple Leafs in the deal that sent Brandon Carlo to Toronto, put up one goal on eight shots and 12 hits in six games in a third-line role for Boston.

And then there's Farinacci, who scored in what was his NHL debut on Tuesday night against the Devils, and added three hits and won six of his eight faceoffs in 10:58 of time on ice despite the loss.

On the backend, the Bruins also reassigned Frederic Brunet to AHL Providence after the 2022 fifth-round pick made his NHL debut in Game 82.

The club also placed veteran defenseman Ian Mitchell, who recorded one assist in 15 appearances for Boston this season, on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the minors.