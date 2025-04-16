Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson continues to confuse Fred Toucher

If there's one topic Fred can't resist, it's the antics of Bill Belichick's girlfriend and the motivations behind them.

When the former Patriots Head Coach started dating the much-younger Jordon Hudson, Fred was delighted. Here was a man who, for two decades, had treated Boston sports media with disrespect and disdain. And here he was, making an absolute fool out of himself. At least to Fred's eyes.

And things have only gotten more foolish. The couple, it seems, has moved on from cutesy staged Instagram posts to Hudson treating the UNC practice field as a catwalk. At least that's what it looks like in the latest video that hit IG over the weekend.

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend: But Her Emails!

Now we have this piece from The Athletic. We learned a little while ago that that Bill had specifically asked his UNC colleagues that Jordon be cc'd on certain emails. As Athletic writer Matt Baker reports, it looks like the 24-year-old is a lot more involved than initially thought.