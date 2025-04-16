Barth’s 2025 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Defensive line

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI – NOVEMBER 29: JJ Pegues #38 of the Mississippi Rebels reacts after a defensive stop against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Wes Hale/Getty Images)

The Felger & Mazz Big Board made the move over to the defensive side of the ball on Tuesday. For the second day the guys threw markers for defensive linemen - three for tackles and three for ends.

So far this offseason the Patriots have made significant changes along their defensive line - both in terms of incoming and outgoing players. Of the defensive linemen that played at least 35% of the team's snaps last year, only two - Keion White and Jeremiah Pharms - are still on the roster. Christian Barmore's status also remains up in the air after he missed most of last year with blood clots.

Rebuilding the group included the biggest splash of the Patriots' free agency period. They signed defensive tackle Milton Williams to a four-year, $104 million contract.

It would make sense for the team to keep adding to the front in the draft, even if that's just adding depth later on. Did the Felger & Mazz Big Board find any players they might add? Here's who stands out as the best fits, keeping in mind projected range in the draft (ex. Walter Nolen and Shemar Stewart are stylistic fits, but it's hard to see how the Patriots would draft them as project mid-first-round picks).

DT JJ Pegues, Ole Miss

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Pegues is a project player, but he's one of the more fun players in this draft. At 6-foot-2, 323 pounds he's built like true defensive tackle but his carrying trait is actually his athleticism. His technique is still raw, but as he develops he could become a player with three-down ability at multiple spots on the defensive line.

That's not all though - he can also play offense. Ole Miss used him as a short-yardage running back at times, with success. 18 of his 21 rushes went for first downs in 2024, including seven touchdowns. Pegues ran some routes for teams at the Combine. All together Pegues is a player that has a chance to be impactful in a unique way with the right coaching and in the right situation.

DL Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Norman-Lott's draft stock is going to be based mostly on projection. In five seasons in college between Arizona State and Tennessee, he never played more than 301 snaps in a season (that was in 2021). At 6-2, 291 pounds he'll likely be a passing-down exclusive player at the next level. While there are flashes on tape of him being a disruptive rusher his lack of experience also shows up.

EDGE Jah Joyner, Minnesota

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports