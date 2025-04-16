LISTEN LIVE

Barth’s 2025 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Defensive line

Alex Barth shares his favorite defensive linemen picked by the Felger & Mazz Big Board for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Alex Barth
OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 29: JJ Pegues #38 of the Mississippi Rebels reacts after a defensive stop against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Wes Hale/Getty Images)

Wes Hale/Getty Images

The Felger & Mazz Big Board made the move over to the defensive side of the ball on Tuesday. For the second day the guys threw markers for defensive linemen - three for tackles and three for ends.

So far this offseason the Patriots have made significant changes along their defensive line - both in terms of incoming and outgoing players. Of the defensive linemen that played at least 35% of the team's snaps last year, only two - Keion White and Jeremiah Pharms - are still on the roster. Christian Barmore's status also remains up in the air after he missed most of last year with blood clots.

Rebuilding the group included the biggest splash of the Patriots' free agency period. They signed defensive tackle Milton Williams to a four-year, $104 million contract.

It would make sense for the team to keep adding to the front in the draft, even if that's just adding depth later on. Did the Felger & Mazz Big Board find any players they might add? Here's who stands out as the best fits, keeping in mind projected range in the draft (ex. Walter Nolen and Shemar Stewart are stylistic fits, but it's hard to see how the Patriots would draft them as project mid-first-round picks).

DT JJ Pegues, Ole Miss

Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle JJ Pegues (89) against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn ImagesJim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Pegues is a project player, but he's one of the more fun players in this draft. At 6-foot-2, 323 pounds he's built like true defensive tackle but his carrying trait is actually his athleticism. His technique is still raw, but as he develops he could become a player with three-down ability at multiple spots on the defensive line.

That's not all though - he can also play offense. Ole Miss used him as a short-yardage running back at times, with success. 18 of his 21 rushes went for first downs in 2024, including seven touchdowns. Pegues ran some routes for teams at the Combine. All together Pegues is a player that has a chance to be impactful in a unique way with the right coaching and in the right situation.

DL Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA - SEPTEMBER 21: Defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott #55 of the Tennessee Volunteers dives to catch quarterback Jackson Arnold #11 of the Oklahoma Sooners in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Norman-Lott's draft stock is going to be based mostly on projection. In five seasons in college between Arizona State and Tennessee, he never played more than 301 snaps in a season (that was in 2021). At 6-2, 291 pounds he'll likely be a passing-down exclusive player at the next level. While there are flashes on tape of him being a disruptive rusher his lack of experience also shows up.

EDGE Jah Joyner, Minnesota

Dec 26, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Jah Joyner (17) and defensive back Tre'Von Jones (2) sack Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Connor Bazelak (7) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY SportsLon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Joyner is another passing-down specialist, but more of a speed rusher at 6-foot-4, 262. His natural athleticism and size (34 1/8-inch arms) are his carrying traits at this point, with his technical game still pretty raw despite starting two seasons for the Golden Gophers. As far as project players go he has skills to work with and does project as a fit with this defensive coaching staff, but the fact that he will be a 24-year-old rookie will limit his ceiling and likely push him to Day 3 of the draft.

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
