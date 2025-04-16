Alex Bregman to go on paternity list after monster game

Apr 9, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third base Alex Bregman (2) makes the play at third base against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox got a huge contribution from their third basemen Alex Bregman during their 7-4 Tuesday night victory over the Rays. After going 5-for-5 at the plate with two homers in Tampa Bay, Bregman soon hopped on a flight back to Boston for the birth of his second child - an eventful 24 hours, to say the least.

Bregman will be placed on the paternity list, where he can stay for up to three days. In the meantime, Nick Sogard will be called up from the minors as a replacement, according to Chris Cotillo. Sogard played 31 games with Boston in 2024.

The Red Sox may need to explore other options beyond Sogard at third base for the next few days. It's possible that Rafael Devers could get an opportunity to temporarily reclaim time on the hot corner. As a designated hitter in 2025, Devers has been incredibly hot-and-cold at the plate, slashing .222/.329/.347 with only one home run so far. Maybe his wish of still playing defense could be met sooner rather than later.

Bregman, like Devers and the rest of the Sox' lineup, has also been up-and-down at the plate. However, the hope will be that he can build off of Tuesday's performance when he returns. The Red Sox need Bregman to be a leader in the room and help the team right the ship, which he helped with on Tuesday. But again, his family will be his first priority for the next few days.