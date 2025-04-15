Red Sox hitting woes aren’t being helped by analytics

They're off to a subpar (and sub-.500 start) as the 20-game mark approaches. And the Red Sox hitting woes are the crux of the issue.

As I'm typing this, the Sox are sleeping off of a 16-1 thumping at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays. That's right, the damn Devil Rays. Their AL East rival that doesn't even have a proper home field this season. In other words, not the type of team you want to lose to.

And this debacle is following a series where the Red Sox dropped two out of three to the lowly White Sox, a team that was historically bad in the 2024 season and hasn't done much to improve going into this season. Yes, Garrett Crochet carried a no-no into the 8th inning. Yes, they almost choked it away.

Red Sox Hitting Woes: Blame the Nerds

So what's the main issue here? To hear Fred Toucher talk about it, it's the analytics company that the Sox brass are paying to over analyze hitters to the point where nerds are yelling at Jim Rice about giving advice to the hitters. Read that back. Make it make sense.