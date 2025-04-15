McAvoy named Bruins’ nominee for King Clancy trophy

Dec 17, 2024; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Throughout his eight-year-career, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been very involved in giving back to the greater Boston area. He's made it an annual tradition to donate pies to families around the city on Thanksgiving, he has purchased and delivered toys to patients at Boston Children's Hospital around the holidays, and many other charitable events.

He's now gotten the well deserved recognition from his peers for his gratuitousness by being nominated as the Bruins' representative for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award that is given to the NHL player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

Considering his track record, McAvoy seems like a very qualified candidate to win the trophy. He would be the first Bruin to win since Patrice Bergeron in 2013 - Dave Poulin (1993) and Ray Bourque (1992) are some other notable Bruins to have won the award.

It should be noted that every nominee is well deserving of the award as well, but local interest is, obviously, for McAvoy - some may also root for Jack Eichel and Kevin Hayes because of their Massachusetts roots.

The full list of the 32 nominated players:

Anaheim Ducks: Radko Gudas

Boston Bruins: Charlie McAvoy

Buffalo Sabres: Alex Tuch

Calgary Flames: Jonathan Huberdeau

Carolina Hurricanes: Jordan Staal

Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Murphy

Colorado Avalanche: Devon Toews

Columbus Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski

Dallas Stars: Matt Duchene

Detroit Red Wings: Jeff Petry

Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse

Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov

Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala

Minnesota Wild: Frederick Gaudreau

Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki

Nashville Predators: Ryan O'Reilly

New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes

New York Islanders: Matt Martin

New York Rangers: Adam Fox

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk

Philadelphia Flyers: Garnet Hathaway

Pittsburgh Penguins: Kevin Hayes

San Jose Sharks: Mario Ferraro

Seattle Kraken: Jaden Schwartz

St. Louis Blues: Colton Parayko

Tampa Bay Lightning: Victor Hedman

Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner

Utah Hockey Club: Alexander Kerfoot

Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes

Vegas Golden Knights: Jack Eichel

Washington Capitals: Tom Wilson

Winnipeg Jets: Adam Lowry

Regardless of if McAvoy wins or not, he has done an admirable job at helping the Boston community. He is under a long-term contract with the Bruins, meaning he will be able to continue his charitable efforts here for many years to come.