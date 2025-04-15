McAvoy named Bruins’ nominee for King Clancy trophy
Charlie McAvoy is nominated for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for his contributions to the Boston community
Throughout his eight-year-career, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been very involved in giving back to the greater Boston area. He's made it an annual tradition to donate pies to families around the city on Thanksgiving, he has purchased and delivered toys to patients at Boston Children's Hospital around the holidays, and many other charitable events.
He's now gotten the well deserved recognition from his peers for his gratuitousness by being nominated as the Bruins' representative for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award that is given to the NHL player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."
Considering his track record, McAvoy seems like a very qualified candidate to win the trophy. He would be the first Bruin to win since Patrice Bergeron in 2013 - Dave Poulin (1993) and Ray Bourque (1992) are some other notable Bruins to have won the award.
It should be noted that every nominee is well deserving of the award as well, but local interest is, obviously, for McAvoy - some may also root for Jack Eichel and Kevin Hayes because of their Massachusetts roots.
The full list of the 32 nominated players:
- Anaheim Ducks: Radko Gudas
- Boston Bruins: Charlie McAvoy
- Buffalo Sabres: Alex Tuch
- Calgary Flames: Jonathan Huberdeau
- Carolina Hurricanes: Jordan Staal
- Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Murphy
- Colorado Avalanche: Devon Toews
- Columbus Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski
- Dallas Stars: Matt Duchene
- Detroit Red Wings: Jeff Petry
- Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse
- Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov
- Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala
- Minnesota Wild: Frederick Gaudreau
- Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki
- Nashville Predators: Ryan O'Reilly
- New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes
- New York Islanders: Matt Martin
- New York Rangers: Adam Fox
- Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk
- Philadelphia Flyers: Garnet Hathaway
- Pittsburgh Penguins: Kevin Hayes
- San Jose Sharks: Mario Ferraro
- Seattle Kraken: Jaden Schwartz
- St. Louis Blues: Colton Parayko
- Tampa Bay Lightning: Victor Hedman
- Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner
- Utah Hockey Club: Alexander Kerfoot
- Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes
- Vegas Golden Knights: Jack Eichel
- Washington Capitals: Tom Wilson
- Winnipeg Jets: Adam Lowry
Regardless of if McAvoy wins or not, he has done an admirable job at helping the Boston community. He is under a long-term contract with the Bruins, meaning he will be able to continue his charitable efforts here for many years to come.
Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.