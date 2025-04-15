Felger & Mazz Big Board: Defensive Linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft
The Felger and Mazz Big Board is officially back for the 2025 NFL Draft! The New England Patriots are slated to draft at 4th overall in this year’s draft. Here's a look at the defensive linemen (tackles & ends) that the guys hit on the big board.
TACKLES HIT ON THE BIG BOARD
OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - MARCH 28: JJ Pegues #89 of the Mississippi Rebels participates in a drill during Ole Miss Pro Day at the Manning Athletic Center on March 28, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Walter Nolen - Ole Miss
Omarr Norman-Lott - Tennessee
J.J. Pegues - Ole Miss
**Bear Alexander was originally hit on the Big Board but he is in next year's draft so the guy took the nearest player, which was determined to be Norman-Lott**
ENDS HIT ON THE BIG BOARD
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 27: Shemar Stewart #DL68 of Texas A&M participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Shemar Stewart - Texas A & M
Jared Ivey - Ole Miss
Jah Joyner - University of Minnesota