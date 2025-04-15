Celtics to play Magic in first round of NBA Playoffs

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 30: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates with Jaylen Brown #7 in the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on October 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics' defense of their NBA championship will begin with a first-round showdown against Orlando, the team learned Tuesday night. Boston's date with the seventh-seed Magic was locked in following Orlando's 120-95 win over the Hawks.

It was about as clean a victory as the Magic could've hoped for, too, as they took the lead midway through the first quarter of play and never trailed again, with their lead at one point ballooning out to 29 points.

Orlando guard Cole Anthony led the way for the Magic in the seed-clinching victory, with 26 points on 10-for-17 shooting, including makes on four of his nine tries from deep.

The Celtics went 1-2 against the Magic during the regular season, and it's worth noting that both losses came with bottom-four three-point shooting nights from the Celtics. Boston went a woeful 7-for-40 (17.5 percent) from three-point range in their Apr. 9 loss to the Magic, which was their worst three-point performance of the entire season, while their 8-for-33 (24.2 percent) effort from long-range against Orlando back on Dec. 23 was their fourth-worst three-point shooting night of the season.

At the same time, though, it must be noted that Tatum missed both of those games, while that Apr. 9 head-to-head saw the Celtics play without Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White.

Historically speaking, this will be the first playoff series between the C's and Magic since 2010, and just the fourth in the history of the two franchises. The Celtics beat the Magic in the East Finals in that 2010 series, but lost to Orlando in the second round in 2009 and in the first round in 1995.