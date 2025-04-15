It sounds like the Bruins’ front office remains safe despite down year

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 26: General Manager Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins speaks during Media Day ahead of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 26, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Bruins aren't used to being in this position.

In fact, Tuesday night's season finale at TD Garden will mark the first time since 2016 that the B's season will not extend into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Eliminated from contention after their win over the Hurricanes back on Apr. 5, the Bruins will have played the final five games of their 2024-25 slate knowing that the playoffs were not an option. That alone is something the Bruins are not used to, as even their did-not-qualify seasons in 2015 and 2016 came with the Bruins in it until the bitter end, possessing the chance to squeak into the postseason on the final day of the season in both years.

But the disappointment in Boston is not going to lead to any sort of massive overhaul of the Black and Gold's front office. Instead, both general manager Don Sweeney and team president Cam Neely expected to remain in their roles, according to the latest reporting from Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli.

"Sources say no changes are expected in [Bruins] front office," Seravalli posted Monday afternoon on X. "Both Don Sweeney and Cam Neely have been in lockstep, hard at work on the next iteration of the club."

Seravalli's reporting came hours after a report from across town indicated that changes would be coming in the Bruins' front office by way of a resignation on Wednesday morning.

Despite the Bruins' obvious struggles, the job status of both Sweeney and Neely has never appeared to be in legitimate jeopardy this season. The Bruins not only gave the team permission to trade Brad Marchand and other core pieces, but also gave the club's leadership tandem a public vote of confidence following the trade deadline.

“Cam, Don, and the hockey operations team have my full support as they make these very difficult decisions, which we collectively believe will set our franchise up for a new era of success in the future," Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs said in a statement following the trade deadline. "Our goal remains unchanged: to be a Stanley Cup championship-driven organization. Together, we are charting a course for the next century.”

This is the second time that Sweeney's job status has come up in the last week alone, with it also being a talking point with Pierre LeBrun during a recent segment on 'Insider Trading' on TSN.

"There's not been any word either way and that in itself has created a bit of noise in that market," LeBrun said when asked about Sweeney's status with the Bruins nearing the end of the season last Thursday. "And why is there a noise? Well, No. 1, he's entering the final year of his contract next year. No. 2, he's been there 10 years. That's a long time. And obviously it's been a very disappointing year.

"But having said all that, he had a very aggressive trade deadline as a seller. It was the first time he was ever, ever a seller, got a lot of praise from GMs around the league about the return on those deals. So we'll see that what that means for his future in Boston."