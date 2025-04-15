LISTEN LIVE

Bruins forward Morgan Geekie wins NESN’s 7th Player Award

The Boston forward added another accolade to his shelf in what’s been a breakout year.

Ty Anderson
Apr 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) reacts after a goal by right wing David Pastrnak (88) during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Apr 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) reacts after a goal by right wing David Pastrnak (88) during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

An out-of-this-world season for Bruins forward Morgan Geekie came one more accolade awarded his way Tuesday night, with Geekie officially named the winner of NESN's 7th Player Award for the 2024-25 season.

The award, which was selected by a fan vote online at NESN.com, is presented annually to the Bruin who exceeded the expectations of Bruins fans during the season.

Geekie's nod as this year's 7th Player Award Winner comes less than a week after Geekie was honored as one of the club's Three Stars and the winner of the Eddie Shore Award for the 2024-25 season.


In action for 76 games this season ahead of Tuesday’s season finale, Geekie established career-highs in goals (32), assists (24), and points (56) on the way to the award, and emerged as a legitimate fit with Bruins superstar David Pastrnak on the Black and Gold’s top line. 

And with 32 goals on the year at the time of the award, Geekie was the first non-Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, or Patrice Bergeron to score at least 32 goals in a season for the B's since Phil Kessel (36) in 2008-09.

But Geekie didn't take his award and go home, no. Instead, Geekie responded with a bomb of a goal to knot things up in the first period of Tuesday's head-to-head with the Devils.

The goal was his 33rd of the campaign.

Geekie, who originally joined the Bruins on a two-year deal worth $4 million in 2023, is a pending restricted free agent this summer.

Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
