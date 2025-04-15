Barth’s 2025 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Offensive line

The Felger & Mazz Big Board began on Monday. To start things off the guys threw for all three offensive line positions - tackles, guards, and centers.

All three are positions of need for the New England Patriots this year in the 2025 NFL Draft. Chief among them is tackle - in particular left tackle. However a long-term option to replace Morgan Moses at right tackle wouldn't be a bad addition, and the team needs more depth at both spots. Center is another potential long-term need with Garrett Bradbury in place. At guard, there projects to be an open competition at left guard and the coaching staff could bring in a player they picked themselves.

Do any players from the Felger & Mazz Big Board project to fit those roles? Here's who stands out as the most likely Patriots targets...

IOL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

Zabel has significant experience at both tackle and both guard spots, and also got some work in at center at the Senior Bowl. With 32 1/4-inch arms he projects mainly as a guard at the next level. With his current technique level and play strength, he could come right in and compete for the Patriots left guard job. However, there's a real chance he'll be gone before Pick 38, with many viewing him as the top guard in this draft.

G Tate Ratledge, Georgia

Ratledge is one of the most experienced offensive linemen in this draft, having started for the last three years at right guard for Georgia. He plays with a ton of power, violence, and with a high motor. He certainly projects as a Mike Vrabel kind of player, and is projected to go on Day 2. However it is worth noting his college experience was exclusively on the right side. While moving from right to left isn't as tough at guard as it is at tackle, it is a variable that would come with him being drafted by the Patriots.

C Jared Wilson, Georgia

The Big Board didn't stop with one Georgia interior offensive lineman. Wilson is another potential Patriots fit - after all, the last Georgia center they brought in worked out pretty well. Wilson appears to have a high ceiling given his athleticism and play strength. However he is relatively inexperienced (started just one year at Georgia) and it shows up in his technique. If the Patriots want a young center to develop behind Bradbury he certainly checks a lot of boxes, but the question is whether or not the team would use a Day 2 pick on a player they'd likely be redshirting.

C Drew Kendall, Boston College

Kendall has a pre-existing relationship with the Patriots' coaching staff. Current offensive line coach Doug Marrone was on the Boston College staff last year. That familiarity should help the Patriots' evaluation of Kendall. Kendall plays with good technique and a high motor, but his lack of athleticism and the fact he's probably a center-only player makes him more likely to be a Day 3 pick. Still, he'd represent a long-term option at the position for the Patriots to develop.

IOL Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

Nov 30, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (74) prepares to block Texas Tech Red Raiders back Amier Washington (88) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field.

Milum was listed with the tackles in the Lindy's guide, but despite spending the last four years as a starting tackle for West Virginia (one year at RT, three at LT), he projects to move inside at the NFL level in part due to his 32 5/8-inch arm measurement. Still, Milum comes into the draft appearing NFL-ready in terms of his technique, football IQ, and build (6-foot-6, 313 pounds). He worked at both guard and center in the leadup to the draft, so the Patriots could add him to either or both competitions if they're willing to use a third round pick on an interior offensive lineman. He has the upside to earn a starting job eventually, and would be a multi-positional backup in the meantime.

OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

