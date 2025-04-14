Thoughts following the 2025 Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates winning the 2025 Masters Tournament after the playoff hole on the 18th green during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The 2025 Masters has come to an end and Rory McIlroy is finally a winner at Augusta National Golf Club. Here are some thoughts I have from the 89th edition of The Masters!

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: A detailed view of the leaderboard displaying a playoff between Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Justin Rose of England during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

NICK DUNLAP GOES 90-71

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Nick Dunlap of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Nick Dunlap opened his week shooting 90! I’m not the best at making a comparable but my best guess at it would be like a weekend hacker who typically shoots 85 goes out and shoots a 120 one day. I honestly couldn’t remember the last time I saw someone shoot in the 90’s on the PGA Tour. Dunlap could’ve faked an injury and got out of town on Thursday night but he didn’t. He woke up the next day and took on Augusta National and shot a 1-under 71. After the round on Friday he said that he is never going to quit, which earned a lot of respect in the golf world for how he handled opening with a 90 and assuring that he’d absolutely miss the cut on Friday.



SERGIO GARCIA’S PERFORMANCE SINCE HIS WIN IN 2017

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Sergio Garcia of Spain reacts after a missed putt on the 13th green during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Sergio Garcia held off Justin Rose in a playoff at The Masters in 2017 to get his long awaited major victory. Since that victory he’s appeared in seven Masters and he has missed the cut in six of them. I don’t know what’s gone on for Sergio since the victory at Augusta, but it kind of feels like he finally got the ever elusive major and then just got out of town.



BRYSON DECHAMBEAU CONTINUES TO MOVE THE NEEDLE

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States reacts on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

His Sunday was not one to remember, but Bryson DeChambeau continues to move the needle in golf. He bookended his 3rd round with long range birdie putts and through the first three days captivated the crowds. He also was a focal point on the practice range this week hitting over 1,000 balls. The guy is constantly tinkering with his equipment and will not stop to find the exact measurements, feel, look, etc. He thrives in the big moment and is kind of a weird guy. In a sport that desperately needs characters he's the biggest and best one.



JORDAN SPIETH IS ON THE CLOCK

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Now that Rory McIlroy has the career Grand Slam all eyes turn to Jordan Spieth. Spieth is just a PGA Championship away from becoming the seventh player to complete the career Grand Slam. The 2025 PGA Championship will be his ninth chance at completing the slam. After McIlroy completed the third leg of the slam in 2014, Spieth became the next young superstar to check off a few major boxes. But like McIlroy, the journey to the final leg has been a long one. The talent and ability is there for Spieth. He just needs to find a way to get back to his dominant ways from 2015 through 2017.



JUSTIN ROSE’S SECOND CONSECUTIVE MAJOR RUNNER-UP



AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Justin Rose of England reacts after putting for birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Justin Rose has now finished runner-up in back to back majors dating back to last year's Open Championship. The 44 year old has proven that he still has plenty left in the tank on the big stage. Though I’m starting to wonder about him at Augusta National. He tends to always find himself with a share of the lead at some point during the tournament but ends up falling short all the time. This is his third runner-up finish at Augusta National and it’s starting to give me Phil Mickelson U.S. Open vibes.

THE BEST MASTERS SINCE 2019

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates winning the Masters during the final roubnd at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

In recent years I’ve felt that we sold our souls for the 2019 Masters. Were the 2020-2024 tournaments boring? Not necessarily. But there has been little to no drama coming down the stretch on Sunday during those years. I always looked at that as the golf God’s making us repay our debt for the 2019 tournament that saw Tiger Woods win his fifth Green Jacket as a stacked leaderboard chased him on Sunday. The 2025 tournament was different from the last five. Between Rory’s up and down back nine, Justin Rose making his run, and Ludvig Aberg and Patrick Reed throwing themselves in the mix and then throwing themselves out of the mix, it created one of the best Sunday’s Augusta National has seen in a long time.



RORY MCILROY

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)