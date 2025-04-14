LISTEN LIVE

There’s even more NHL debuts on horizon for Bruins

The Bruins made two emergency recalls from Providence on Monday.

Ty Anderson
Sep 26, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Frederic Brunet (59) makes a pass during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports

The final game of a lost season for the Boston Bruins appears set to come with another two NHL debuts for the Bruins, with forward John Farinacci and defenseman Frederic Brunet recalled from AHL Providence on Monday.

The recalls came ahead of Boston's final practice of the 2024-25 season, and with winger Riley Duran and defenseman Michael Callahan sent back down to the minors in corresponding moves.

With Boston on the first NHL recall of his career, the 5-foot-11 Farinacci's move to the Big B's come at the end of a season that's featured nine goals and 37 points in 57 games for the P-Bruins. The 24-year-old Farinacci has been white hot in the second half of the AHL campaign (27 points in his last 32 games), too, and has recorded one goal and three points in four games for the P-Bruins in the month of April.

Farinacci, who played his college hockey at Harvard University and is related to the Donato family, signed with the Bruins as a college free agent in Aug. 2023, and has compiled 21 goals and 75 points in 128 AHL games.

Farinacci spent Monday's practice at Warrior Ice Arena skating at right wing on a line with Marat Khusnutdinov and Fraser Minten.

Brunet, meanwhile, will get an NHL look after posting five goals and 24 points in 68 games for the P-Bruins this season. A 6-foot-2 left shot, Brunet has two goals and eight points in his last 14 games with the Baby B's.

Brunet, drafted by the Bruins with a fifth-round pick (No. 132 overall) in 2022, skated with Parker Wotherspoon at Monday's practice.

The B's enter Tuesday's season finale with the fourth-best odds of capturing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
