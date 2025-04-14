Sports Hub Underground: Why Sweeney and Neely got their chance to fix the Bruins

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – JUNE 21: (L-R) Don Sweeney and Cam Neely of the Boston Bruins attend the 2019 NHL Draft at the Rogers Arena on June 21, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Matt & Ty return with a new episode in Studio Q at 98.5 The Sports Hub, diving deep into a short list of critical Boston Bruins topics. They start with a little banter about WrestleMania and tax season, before getting into the sports.

9:19 - Cam Neely and Don Sweeney are sticking around. Matt & Ty discuss whether they deserve a chance to turn the Bruins around after a terrible season.

20:50 - What will the Bruins' offseason look like? The guys go over exactly what they might need to do in order to have a quick rebound next season.

35:00 - Fabian Lysell finally scored his first NHL goal and has been playing well of late. Is he still part of the Bruins' future?

43:28 - Jeremy Swayman has one more start this season. The guys discuss whether Swayman needs to go out on a high note and what needs to happen before next season.