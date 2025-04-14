LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: Why Sweeney and Neely got their chance to fix the Bruins

Matt & Ty return with a new episode in Studio Q at 98.5 The Sports Hub, diving deep into a short list of critical Boston Bruins topics. They start with…

Matt Dolloff / Ty Anderson
Don Sweeney, Cam Neely

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – JUNE 21: (L-R) Don Sweeney and Cam Neely of the Boston Bruins attend the 2019 NHL Draft at the Rogers Arena on June 21, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Matt & Ty return with a new episode in Studio Q at 98.5 The Sports Hub, diving deep into a short list of critical Boston Bruins topics. They start with a little banter about WrestleMania and tax season, before getting into the sports.

9:19 - Cam Neely and Don Sweeney are sticking around. Matt & Ty discuss whether they deserve a chance to turn the Bruins around after a terrible season.

20:50 - What will the Bruins' offseason look like? The guys go over exactly what they might need to do in order to have a quick rebound next season.

35:00 - Fabian Lysell finally scored his first NHL goal and has been playing well of late. Is he still part of the Bruins' future?

43:28 - Jeremy Swayman has one more start this season. The guys discuss whether Swayman needs to go out on a high note and what needs to happen before next season.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
