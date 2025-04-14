‘No promises’ that Red Sox’ veteran catcher will get major league promotion

Veteran catcher Yasmani Grandal has more major league experience and pedigree than any catcher the Red Sox have in their organization, but he's currently spending his time in Worcester. But, ever since Connor Wong went on to the 10-day injury list with a fractured finger, the big-league club's catching situation has been less than ideal. Wong's absence makes Carlos Narváez their de facto starter and Blake Sabol as the back up - a tandem that, frankly, lacks experience and skill.

Their 26-year-old starter, Narváez, has made just 12 appearances in 2025, which doubles his career combined major league games prior to this season. Sabol came in with over 100 career games of experience, but was never expected to be an every day player.

So, with Grandal hanging out in Triple-A it may be time to give him a look behind the plate for Boston. Also, given his contract has an opt-out clause if he's not in the majors by May 1, the Red Sox should act with some urgency. Manager Alex Cora, however, address Grandal and his potential for joining the big-league roster, which could be a good sign.

"A veteran," Cora said of Grandal, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive. "Good at-bats, good defender, veteran guy just to see what we’ve got. This doesn’t impact anybody as of now, but he needs to play. He’s a guy who we have had on the radar throughout the offseason. It just happened now with the injury, to have another guy in Triple-A and see where it takes us. But there’s no promises."

Unfortunately, 'no promises' does not sound as urgent as one may want from Cora. Granted, Grandal is on the back-nine of his career. With the Pirates in 2024, he hit nine home runs and a .228 batting average in 72 games. Defensively his play regressed a bit - particularly his throwing strength - but the Sox have no perfect options, so trying him out can't hurt.

"We’re in good hands but understanding they’re young and we’re in the big leagues," Cora said of his two current catcher. "We have to help them out."

If Wong is out for longer than just 10 days - which he very well could be - then there is certainly an argument that having a veteran voice like Grandal's in the catchers room would be a way to help them out.