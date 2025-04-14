Patriots could have fresh trade partner for No. 4 pick

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 17: Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

With the No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft, the New England Patriots are in an odd situation where there doesn't seem to be a clear-cut prospect to select, nor is there an obvious trade partner.

However, a recent report regarding Derek Carr and the Saints, may point to New Orleans being in the Shedeur Sanders market. Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury that could impact his availability in 2025 - he may even need surgery - per Ian Rapoport.

Theoretically, if Carr does need to miss time, or even get surgery, the Saints could suddenly be in the market for a quarterback in the draft. Also, it would make sense for them to want to bring in a promising young player like Sanders, especially considering they really have not had a consistent franchise QB since Drew Brees retired in 2021.

Also, at 34 years old, Carr is no longer a long-term option. His play has declined over the last few years, and this shoulder injury is not just a one-off - he's been sidelined quite a bit over his career.

For the Patriots, a trade with the Saints could make perfect sense. New Orleans has the No. 9 pick, so the move back would allow the Pats to collect more assets while still remaining in the top-10. The Patriots must call the Saints to try to get a deal done if they are at all interested in trading No. 4.

Considering the question marks surrounding the prospects they are linked to - namely, LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell - New England may have similar options available at No. 9 that they would at No. 4. At the end of the day, there are no truly ideal choices at the No. 4 pick, so a trade may be the best way to fill more than just one hole on their roster.