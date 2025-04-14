Jets appear to be zeroing in on particular first-round prospect

Mason Graham is the one player the New York Jets have continuously met with during their pre-draft process. Sitting with the seventh pick in the draft, the Jets certainly project Graham will still be on the board for them. Graham is one of the elite defensive prospects in the draft and should be productive on any defensive line.

Like most teams in the top-10 of this year's draft, the Jets have a lot of roster holes. However, it's very unlikely that any of the top-projected guys will fall to them, so bringing in Graham will ensure they still get a defensive game breaker who can help shore up the trenches for the long-term.

The one thing is, he may not make it to No. 7. Teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the No. 5 pick, have been heavily linked to Graham. Also, the Patriots (No. 4) were rumored to be in on him too, but over the last month or so some of that smoke has settled. Considering that, it should not be surprising if Graham is selected in the top-five of the draft, stymying the Jets' aspirations.

Graham would certainly help the Patriots, but considering most of the recent reporting, it seems unlikely they will select him. In all likelihood they will go for a player like Will Campbell who fills an immediate need at left tackle - at least he should.

Things surround the draft have been incredibly interesting and thought-provoking. All indications would say that this next week leading up to Apr. 24, will only have further developments. The Patriots are in a better position than the Jets, but they will have some difficult decisions to make to ensure they get the best player in the 2025 draft.