Giants suddenly looking hard at quarterbacks ahead of draft

The New York Giants are hosting quarterback Shedeur Sanders for a private workout, along with other QB prospects.

The top of the NFL 2025 draft board is ever-changing. The general consensus is that quarterback Cam Ward and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter will be selected in the first two picks. Beyond those two guys, everything is basically up in the air. For the Patriots sitting at No. 4 in the draft, their selection very much depends on what the Giants do with the pick ahead of them.

For months now it has looked like Will Campbell would be the best fitting player available to the Patriots at No. 4 - he may still be that. However, it's an annual tradition that quarterback-needy teams (like the Giants) become 'quarterback-happy' and over value the guys at that position in the draft. The latest reporting on the Giants running a private workout with Sanders could signal that they are, once again, chasing the passer.

Now mind you, this could be a situation where New York is just doing their due diligence at the quarterback position. But, it's good news for the Pats at the very least because it leaves a chance for a player like Abdul Carter to be available at four.

For those who do not know, the difference between Carter and Campbell as prospects are notable. Carter is a game breaker on the defense who was projected as the No. 1 pick in the draft just a few weeks ago - attitude concerns seemed to have caused him to fall slightly. Conversely, Campbell is a tackle with short arms that could make him project more as a guard.

So, if the Giants go for Sanders and Carter is there for the taking at No. 4, the Pats have a shot at a much more surefire prospect than if they're left with only the Campbell option. Regardless of whether the Giants actually pick Sanders in the end, the news that they still have him in the cards is great news for New England. They may actually have some options with their draft pick after all.