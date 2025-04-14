Felger & Mazz Big Board: Offensive Linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft
The Felger and Mazz Big Board is officially back for the 2025 NFL Draft! The New England Patriots are slated to draft at 4th overall in this year’s draft. Here’s…
The Felger and Mazz Big Board is officially back for the 2025 NFL Draft! The New England Patriots are slated to draft at 4th overall in this year’s draft. Here's a look at the offensive linemen (guards, tackles, and centers) that the guys hit on the big board.
GUARDS HIT ON THE BIG BOARD
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Grey Zabel #OL50 participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Grey Zabel - North Dakota State
Tyler Cooper - University of Minnesota
Tate Ratledge - University of Georgia
TACKLES HIT ON THE BIG BOARD
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Josh Conerly Jr. #OL07 of Oregon participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Josh Conerly Jr - University of Oregon
Wyatt Milum - West Virginia
Chase Lundt - University of Connecticut
CENTERS HIT ON THE BIG BOARD
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Jared Wilson #OL49 of Georgia participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Jared Wilson - University of Georgia
Drew Kendall - Boston College
Gus Hartwig - Purdue