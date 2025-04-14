LISTEN LIVE

Felger & Mazz Big Board: Offensive Linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Felger and Mazz Big Board is officially back for the 2025 NFL Draft! The New England Patriots are slated to draft at 4th overall in this year’s draft. Here’s…

Kevin Maggiore

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 02: Josh Conerly Jr. #OL07 of Oregon participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Felger and Mazz Big Board is officially back for the 2025 NFL Draft! The New England Patriots are slated to draft at 4th overall in this year’s draft. Here's a look at the offensive linemen (guards, tackles, and centers) that the guys hit on the big board.

GUARDS HIT ON THE BIG BOARD

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Grey Zabel #OL50 participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Grey Zabel - North Dakota State

Tyler Cooper - University of Minnesota

Tate Ratledge - University of Georgia

TACKLES HIT ON THE BIG BOARD

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Josh Conerly Jr. #OL07 of Oregon participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Josh Conerly Jr - University of Oregon

Wyatt Milum - West Virginia

Chase Lundt - University of Connecticut

CENTERS HIT ON THE BIG BOARD

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Jared Wilson #OL49 of Georgia participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jared Wilson - University of Georgia

Drew Kendall - Boston College

Gus Hartwig - Purdue

Kevin MaggioreWriter
Kevin Maggiore has been producing on the Felger & Mazz program since January of 2022 and has been producing with 98.5 The Sports Hub since 2018. Kevin also produces New England Patriots broadcasts on The Sports Hub and has produced Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins broadcasts in the past. Kevin grew up in Saugus, Massachusetts and is still in the area today. A lifelong hockey fan, Kevin collects hockey jerseys and has over 100 jerseys in his collection. Kevin loves spending his time away from the office on the golf course. Kevin writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
