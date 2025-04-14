LISTEN LIVE

Celtics will play winner of 7-vs-8 play-in game

Jayson Tatum and the C’s have to do some scoreboard-watching before they find out their first-round playoff opponent.

Jayson Tatum

Jan 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) passes the ball while defended by Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) during the second half at TD Garden.

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics know when they'll tip off for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. But they'll have to do some scoreboard-watching before they learn their first-round opponent.

Tuesday marks the start of play-in round to begin the playoffs, as the teams ranked 7-10 in each conference will do battle to determine the final two seeds. The Celtics will play the winner of Tuesday's game between the Orlando Magic (No. 7) and Atlanta Hawks (No. 8), the winner of which will lock into the seventh spot in the east.

Both the Magic and Hawks gave the C's more trouble than most other teams in the conference in the 2024-25 regular season. Boston went 1-2 against both squads. Against Atlanta, they most recently lost 119-115 in overtime on Jan. 18 at TD Garden.

The Magic, meanwhile, beat the Celtics 96-76 on April 9, but the C's sat their starters. The Celtics won the previous matchup handily by a 121-94 final, although the Magic were without star forward Franz Wagner.

Ultimately, the Celtics absolutely should not lose in the first round of the 2025 playoffs. In fact, anything short of a berth in the NBA Finals should be considered a massive disappointment. It's not unreasonable to expect the C's to repeat as NBA champions.

Game 1 of the Celtics and Magic/Hawks is slated to take place on Sunday, April 20, with the start time TBD.

Atlanta HawksBoston CelticsNBA PlayoffsOrlando Magic
