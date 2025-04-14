LISTEN LIVE

Celtics Game 1 playoff date officially announced

The Celtics will face the winner of the 7-versus-8 play-in game on April 20.

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) hugs the trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics now know when their their playoff run begins. As officially announced by the NBA, Game 1 of the Celtics' Eastern Conference first round series will take place on Sunday, April 20, with the start time to be determined.

As the second seed in the Eastern Conference, the C's will wait to see who their opponent will be. They will face the winner of Tuesday's play-in game between the 7-seeded Orlando Magic and 8-seeded Atlanta Hawks.

The C's get a much needed week-long rest for players, most notably Jaylen Brown, to nurse any injuries they've been battling. Brown is managing a knee injury that may also need to be worked on throughout the playoffs. The Celtics will need Brown and the rest of their starters in the best possible condition as they look to repeat as NBA champions.

When the Celtics do again take the floor for the playoffs on April 20, you can catch the call of the game - and every playoff game - on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.

