Celtics Game 1 playoff date officially announced

The Boston Celtics now know when their their playoff run begins. As officially announced by the NBA, Game 1 of the Celtics' Eastern Conference first round series will take place on Sunday, April 20, with the start time to be determined.

As the second seed in the Eastern Conference, the C's will wait to see who their opponent will be. They will face the winner of Tuesday's play-in game between the 7-seeded Orlando Magic and 8-seeded Atlanta Hawks.

The C's get a much needed week-long rest for players, most notably Jaylen Brown, to nurse any injuries they've been battling. Brown is managing a knee injury that may also need to be worked on throughout the playoffs. The Celtics will need Brown and the rest of their starters in the best possible condition as they look to repeat as NBA champions.

