Aaron Judge named Team USA captain in World Baseball Classic

Aaron Judge is Team USA’s captain for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Could any Red Sox players make the team?

Luke Graham
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge

Apr 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his two-run home run with second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (left) against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit:

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Team USA will be led by Aaron Judge in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The best baseball players in the world will compete for their nations in various venues around the globe. The tournament runs every 3-4 years with the last one being held in 2023 - Japan was the victor.

Judge and Team USA should have a strong roster in 2026, but the Americans have not won the classic since 2017.

There is a chance that the 2026 team will feature one, if not multiple, Red Sox player(s). The most obvious Red Sox who could make Team USA is Garrett Crochet, who is their ace and could be a Cy Young Award candidate if he pitches to his capabilities for a full season. However, guys like Alex Bregman, Jarren Duran, and young standout Kristian Campbell could all also be potential American representatives.

Rafael Devers would compete for the Dominican Republic, so the Red Sox have some serious potential all-world talent.

Although it's a ways away, the World Baseball Classic should be good entertainment - especially if it can emulate the NHL's Four Nations Face-Off. The series will certainly garner significant local interest if Team USA brings some Red Sox along for the ride.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.

Aaron JudgeNew York Yankees
Luke GrahamAuthor
