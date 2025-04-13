WATCH: Fabian Lysell nets first career NHL goal for Bruins

Mar 26, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Bruins right wing Fabian Lysell (23) moves in for a shot ahead of Anaheim Ducks left wing Alex Killorn (17) during the first period at Honda Center.

Boston Bruins 2021 first round draft pick Fabian Lysell has finally made his way to a consistent role on the NHL lineup, playing in the last 10 games for the B's. Lysell has spent the last three years in the minors - to the chagrin and concern of many - but made his NHL debut in December before heading back to Providence, finally making his current return to Boston on Mar. 22.

The 22-year-old forward registered his first NHL point with an assist in a 7-2 victory over the Devils. On Sunday, he registered his second career point with his first NHL goal in the 4-1 win against the Penguins.

The Lysell experience has been an interesting project for the Bruins. Some critics think that him spending nearly three entire seasons in the AHL before making his NHL debut is a bad sign. The Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have not had the best track record at drafting, particularly in the first round - no need to relive the debacle that was 2015's draft. What Bruins fans would do to have Matthew Barzal in the mix.

But at long last, Lysell has his first NHL goal. Check it out below:

The Bruins' season will conclude against the Devils on Tuesday. Most likely, Lysell will rejoin the Providence Bruins for their Calder Cup Playoff run. However, the larger story will be his offseason. The Bruins need to get younger, so building around Lysell - who is one of only three first round pick prospects the Bruins have in the system - would be advantageous to that. That being said, if the B's don't consider him part of their future, they could wind up packaging him in a trade.

Over 161 career AHL games for Providence, Lysell has 121 points (40 goals, 81 assists). But, his production declined in 2024-25 with 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) - in 2023-24 he had 50 points.

As aforementioned, the Bruins lack first-round talent in the system. With their 2024 first round pick Dean Letourneau showing during his freshman year at Boston College that he will still need time to develop, the Bruins need a prospect like Lysell to hit his stride at the NHL level, and soon.