Bruins drop Penguins by 4-1 final in Pittsburgh

Officially and mercifully eliminated from playoff contention last weekend, and knowing that they weren't going to be in the conversation for almost a month now, the Bruins certainly want the best possible draft pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. In fact, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney built a post-deadline roster designed to accomplish just that, really.

But unfortunately for the tank-job Bruins, they still have David Pastrnak, and sometimes that's all you need, as was the case in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena.

And on Sunday, Pastrnak decided to help the Bruins get it done with his passing instead of his all-world shot, with two assists on the way to the win. His afternoon of handing out dishes at the buffet began in the first period, too, as he connected on a touch to open things up for Elias Lindholm to score a goal with just seconds remaining in the opening period.

The goal was Lindholm's 17th marker of the season, and with an assist of his own by the day's end, Lindholm has now recorded 10 points in his last 10 games. The Lindholm heater, especially with it coming with some notable success with Pastrnak as his linemate, is something the Black and Gold may be able to hang their on in a year that's been headlined by trying to figure out where exactly Lindholm and his big-time cap hit fits in moving forward.

Not to be outdone, the other member of the Lindholm-Pastrnak connection, Morgan Geekie, also came through with a goal in this contest. The goal was good for Geekie's 32nd of the season, meaning that only 25 NHLers have scored more goals during the 2024-25 season than Geekie.

But the big development for the Bruins in this one came with Fabian Lysell finally getting on the board with his first career NHL goal.

The goal felt like something that was certainly coming for Lysell, really, as the Swedish wing had been all over the ice in recent games and has had more than a few close calls when it came to getting goal No. 1.

In goal, the Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo made 23 saves for the victory.

And with this being the Black and Gold's final road game of the campaign, the Bruins officially finished the 2024-25 season with a 13-25-3 record away from TD Garden on the campaign. That .354 point percentage on the road is 'good' for Boston's 17th-worst road season in franchise history, and the worst since a 12-27-2 record and .317 point percentage away from Boston during the 1996-97 season.