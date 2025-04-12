Celtics convert JD Davison contract, making him full-time NBA player

Apr 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard JD Davison (20) dribbles down the court during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden.

The Celtics have converted JD Davison from a two-way contract to a two-year, standard NBA deal, according to Shams Charania. Davison had a standout season in the G League, winning its MVP award, so the Celtics will bring him on as a full-time guy in Boston.

Davison has played 36 career NBA games, averaging 1.9 points per game, and 0.9 rebounds and assists in 5.8 minutes. The 22-year-old showed more promise over his time in the G Leaguewith over 25 points per game. He would likely need some time if he's to become a regular at the NBA level, but he could emulate Payton Pritchard as the next home-grown Celtics guard to make some impact on the floor.

After his contract was converted on Saturday, Davison set his season high for minutes (17:08) played during Sunday's final game of the season against the Hornets. Howeve, much of the Celtics' roster (i.e. their key players) were resting, which allowed for him to get more time on the floor. The increase in minutes is probably not an indication of playoff playing time, which seems like a longshot.

Nonetheless, Davison continues to impress the Celtics organization. He has plenty of years ahead of him, and for a late-second round pick - which unlike other sports is usually not expected to turn into an impact piece - he's become a fairly exciting young player for the C's.