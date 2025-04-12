Craig Breslow discusses Roman Anthony’s development

The 'big-three' have began making their way to Boston for the Red Sox, with Kristian Campbell beginning the season on the big-league club. With Campbell finding his way to the majors, one must expect that the other two should follow suit shortly as well. Namely, outfielder Roman Anthony who could be looming closer to his major league debut.

The 20-year-old has struggled a bit to put the bat on the ball through the first 10 games of the AAA season, but he's still been effective at getting on base (.177/.364/.412 and a .775 OPS). His numbers in Red Sox spring training were very similar (.206/.391/.324 and a .715 OPS). Nonetheless, the Red Sox were happy with his spring training performance.

"What we saw in spring training is a very mature approach," said chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive. "Good strike zone discipline. That’s getting tested a little bit right now. A little bit more punch-out than we’re used to seeing, but it’s super early."

Breslow disclosing that Anthony is still 'super early' in his development, may not mean that he's far from joining the big-league team. Remember, a common critique during, and even after, spring training was that Campbell looked to be a little bit early in development. Yet, the Sox made, in hindsight, the correct decision by promoting him.

"Developmentally, [getting Anthony] a little more comfortable playing in the outfield," Breslow continued. "And then also getting him exposed to left-on-left, making sure he can handle that. He has done significant damage vs. right [handed pitchers] and we trust that long-term, it’s not going to be an issue, but in the short-term, giving him a chance to get exposed to left-handed pitching is the thing that’s front of mind right now."

It may still be a few months until Anthony actually makes debut in Boston, but he's nearing that moment. The Red Sox still have a plethora of players in the outfield, so they will have to craft a way to get him in. But, when they can get him into the lineup, like Campbell, Anthony could be primed to make an immediate impact.