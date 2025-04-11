LISTEN LIVE

Walker Buehler has much-needed bounceback in Red Sox win over Blue Jays

Buehler looked more like the guy the Red Sox hoped they were getting when they signed him in a strong outing against Toronto.

Matt Dolloff
Walker Buehler

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 10: Walker Buehler #0 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Fenway Park on April 10, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

It took an extra-inning defensive miscue by the Blue Jays for the Boston Red Sox to get back in the win column on Thursday. But regardless of the final result, the most important development of their 4-3 victory at Fenway Park was the performance of starter Walker Buehler.

Plagued by the longball and a lack of swings-and-misses in the early-going, Buehler on Thursday looked more like the kind of pitcher the Red Sox hoped they were getting when they signed him to a one-year deal for just over $21 million. Most notable was that he kept the ball in the park, allowing no home runs after giving up three in 9.1 innings over his first two starts. Buehler finished with just one earned run allowed on four hits and one walk in 6.1 innings, his longest outing since May 8, 2022.

Another key improvement for Buehler is in swings-and-misses on his two most-used pitches, the four-seam fastball and cutter. He improved his whiff rate from 18.75% last time out against the Cardinals, to 22.2% against the Jays. He got more movement on both pitches as well, as evidenced by an improved "induced vertical break" -- from 17 inches to 19 inches on the four-seamer, and 10 to 13 on the cutter (via Baseball Savant)

Toronto was much more aggressive than St. Louis chasing pitches outside the strike zone (40% oSwing% vs 26%). This helped Buehler rack up a season-best seven strikeouts, while logging 1.1 more innings on just six more pitches than his previous outings.

Walker BuehlerEric Canha-Imagn Images

Walker Buehler

Ask Buehler, and he won't rattle off a bunch of numbers. He explained that it was more about his mindset and overall approach, with an interesting word choice.

"I just felt more violent than I have in a long time, and that's how I play when I'm good, so I'm pretty pleased with it," Buehler told reporters after the game. "I'm kind of tired of sucking, so I kind of pushed my chips a little bit more in the table this week than I typically have. For that to pay off is a big win for me, personally.

"But also, we want to get on a flight in a good mood and today felt like a big game, as early as it is in the year."

Buehler is already throwing strikes and keeping the walks down, which bodes well for him going forward. But he needed to get more movement on his primary pitches to cut back on hard contact (or get no contact at all) when they hit the strike zone.

The Red Sox already can feel good about ace Garrett Crochet when he takes the mound. If Buehler can continue to put it together like he did on Thursday, he could become the reliable No. 2 starter they desperately need.

NEXT: Watch All 14 Red Sox Strikeouts Against Blue Jays

Boston Red Soxwalker buehler
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 09: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox walks off of the field after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the tenth inning at Fenway Park on April 09, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
MLBWatch: All 14 Red Sox strikeouts against Toronto in 2 minutesTony Massarotti
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet
MLBGarrett Crochet harshly critiques himself after loss, but the pitching concerns go beyond himLuke Graham
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 08: Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox warms his hand as he walks off of the field during the third inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on April 08, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
ColumnsMazz: The careless mistakes that doomed the Red Sox against TorontoTony Massarotti
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect